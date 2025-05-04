Aamir Khan rejected the idea of ​​the following Jaane, you yaane na of Imran? The director says, he told me never to refer to this film | Bollywood





May 04, 2025 09:04 pm is

Imran Khan and filmmaker Abbas Tyrewala confirmed that there would be no follow-up to the 2008 super-hit film Jaane Tuya Jaane Na.

The nephew of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, made his big debut in Bollywood with the romantic comedy of mature Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na. The film has become a commercial success and is always loved by a lot. Fans have been asking for a continuation for years. However, the director of the film, Abbas Tyrewala, in a recent conversation with Imran Khan on the YouTube channel Aamir Khan Talkies, revealed how Aamir rejected the idea of ​​a suite. (Read also: Aamir Khan says that Hindi films are in difficulty as “they have forgotten their roots”: the films of the South are mass, very hard)

Aamir Khan rejected Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na continued for this reason. Abbas Tyrewala and Imran Khan on Jaane Tuya Jaane Na suite

Imran explained how people often come to him and catch him by the shirt, demanding to know the rest of the films. In response, said Abbas, it's my Instagram DM every day. Very shortly after the release of the films, I went to Aamir with an idea of ​​the continuation at a given moment, I jai and Aditi (the characters of Imran and Genelia Dsouzas of the film) would fight. I said to him, let's start the continuation when I have and Aditi are about to separate. I will come up against Meghna (the old love interest of Jais for the film) during a party and it is drunk.

Abbas revens Aamir Khan rejected Jaane Tuya Jaane Na suite

Restracting Aamirs's reaction, said Abbas, Aamir told me, let's never refer to this film again. I don't want to hear anything about the future if it's the direction you enter. Abbas admitted that he himself did not have the enthusiasm to make a sequel to the beloved film. I don't know how to restart fairy tales. I haven't seen them work well. Imran and Abbas then talked about a gang meeting Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na on the coffee but rejected the idea of ​​making a sequel.

About Jaane Tu … ya jaane na

The film follows the lives of two best friends, Jai and Aditi, who deny having romantic feelings for each other, only to make their love once they started to go out with other people. Apart from Imran, the film also presented Genelia d'Ubuza, with Prateik Babbar, Manjari Fadnis and Ayaz Khan in key roles. The film won 82.10 Core in the world, proving to be a superhit.

Imran Khan's return of Bollywood

Imran went to Mia after the failure of his latest film, Katti Batti, in 2015. However, in 2023, he updated his fans on his return from Bollywood and wrote to wires, to whom this can concern; I hear you. And I work on it. Thank you for being so patient with me.

