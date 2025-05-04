Jokowi and Ibu Iriana Salat Eid Al -Fitr in the yogyakarta palace courtyard





National, bogorupdate.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo made prayers Eid Al -Fitr in the courtyard of the presidential palace of Gedung Agung, Yogyakarta, Monday (02/4/22), to coincide with 1 Shawwal 1443 Hijri. The EID AL -Fitr prayer took place in a limited manner and followed by the presidential system, the Paspampres and the family of the employee of the Yogyakarta Palace. Around 6:28 am, President Jokowi and his youngest son and his youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, were seen out of the Agung building to the courtyard before. The president immediately occupies the SAF front, while Ms. Iriana occupies a determined place for pilgrim women on the left. At 06.35 WIB EID AL -Fitr Prayer started. Acting as a priest and preacher on occasion, Masmine AFIF who was the head of the regional office of the Ministry of Religion of the Special Region of Yogyakarta. Meanwhile, acting as a bilal is Abdul Rosyid, administrator of the Darustal mosque in the palace of Yogyakarta. In his sermon after prayer, the preacher pronounced a sermon with the theme of social solidarity during the pandemic period. Khatib said that Eid al-Fitr is a surge of gold to strengthen the humanitarian solidarity of the people by taking care of, sharing and respecting, knitting friendship, reception and forgiveness, and updating the values ​​of nature in real actions and noble behavior. Hopefully the momentum of Eid al-Fitr is also really able to deliver the life of the life of the Indonesian people and the nation of the Indonesian which is based on religious values, a noble moral, a conviviality and a affection, and continues to deal with each other in the creation of the order of people who are hoped and worthy, prosperous and civilized, under the auspices of Rida, Magfirah and the softener. After finishing the prayer of the EID AL -Fitr, about 07:00, the president of Wib Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana returned to the Gedung Agung. By walking, the president took the time to greet the congregation in the next SAFS. Also participate in the Eid Al -Fitr prayer, notably Pangdam IV / Diponegoro Maj. Gen. Widi Prasetijono, Commander of Paspampres Maj. Gen. Tri Budi Utomo, the mayor of Yogyakarta Haryadi Suyuti and Danrem 072 / Pamungkas Brigadier General Acies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bogorupdate.com/jokowi-dan-ibu-iriana-salat-idul-fitri-di-halaman-istana-yogyakarta/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos