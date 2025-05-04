In the history of British political journalism, few episodes better illustrate the corrosive power of the media supporter that the campaign led by the Evening standard Against Ken Livingstone during his time as mayor of London. From the beginning of the 2000s to his close defeat in 2008, Livingstone was subject to that many journalists, academics and political observers came to describe as a sustained campaign of distortion, difficulty and assassination of character1.

At the heart of this operation, there were two key figures: Veronica WadleyTHE Standardpublisher from 2002 to 2009, and Andrew GilliganA journalist whose reports ride the border between investigative journalism and political jobs.

A newspaper has become a political weapon

THE Evening standardbelonging to the time by the Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT)had tilted for a long time to the right, but under Wadley, he took a lively shot at the open ideological war. Critics, including media analysts and political scientists, described the editorial approach to articles as relentless, unbalanced and systematically hostile to Livingstone2.

Media surveillance studies carried out during the 2008 London mayor race revealed that more than 250 negative items About Livingstone was published in the Standard In the last 12 months of the campaign3.

Notable intervention:

THE Standard has become a de facto campaign journal for Boris Johnson. He violated all the recognized standards of journalistic equity.

Martin Bellformer journalist and BBC deputy4

Andrew Gilligan: from the BBC to exit the disgrace journalist

A little reminder of who and what Andrew Gilligan is:

1 and 1 Gilligans report BBC (May 29, 2003):

Andrew Gilligan, then BBC journalist, reported on Radio 4S Today Program according to which the British government had sexulated its September 2002 intelligence file on the weapons of Massive Iraqi destruction (WMD). He said that a senior source told him that the file had been deliberately exaggerated, in particular the assertion that Saddam Hussein could deploy ADM in the 45 minutes.

2 David Kelly identified himself as the source:

Dr. David Kelly, a respected arms expert and former UN arms inspector, was identified (first anonymously, then publicly) as the probable source of the history of Gilligans. Kelly had spoken to Gilligan of the record. Although the BBC initially held next to his report, Kelly found herself taken in the middle of a stormy political and media row.

3 and 3 Kellys Death (July 17, 2003):

After faced a meticulous media exam, a question from Parliament and the pressure from the Ministry of Defense, Dr. Kelly was found dead near his Oxfordshire house. The official cause of death was deemed suicide by the subsequent Hutton investigation.

4 The Hutton Inquiry (20032004):

The government launched an investigation, led by Lord Hutton, who cleaned the government of the act and was very critical of BBC and Gilligans journalism. He concluded that the Gilligan report was not founded in certain respects and that the editorial surveillance of the BBCS was inadequate.

5 Afternoon and inheritance:

Gilligan was criticized For inaccuracies and to have distorted certain comments from Kellys.

For inaccuracies and to have distorted certain comments from Kellys. Higher BBC figures have resigned Including the Director General and President, following the publication of the Hutton report.

Including the Director General and President, following the publication of the Hutton report. Gilligan himself resigned BBC but continued to work in journalism and then moved into politics.

BBC but continued to work in journalism and then moved into politics. THE The Hutton investigation was controversialMany accuse him of being a laundering of the actions of governments.

Andrew Gilligan then joined the Standard in 2007, after having resigned from the BBC after Hutton investigation in his war report in Iraq. His arrival marked an escalation in the StandardS Anti-Livingstone campaign.

Gilligan produced a deluge of targeting items Lifetime,, His assistant Nicky Gavron,, Advisor Lee Jasperand affiliated community groups. While Gilligan has framed his reports as a necessary examination of public institutions, many of his articles counted insinuation,, selective quoteAnd Uncorified leaks5.

Catalog of misleading lies and complaints

Here is a documented list of unfounded distortions and accusations, mainly by Gilligan and published under Wadleys Editoring:

1 and 1 Lee Jasper's “corruption” scandal

Claim : Gilligan said Lee Jasper, racial advisor to Livingstones, was an accomplice of embezzlement of funds given to community groups led by blacks 6 .

: Gilligan said Lee Jasper, racial advisor to Livingstones, was an accomplice of embezzlement of funds given to community groups led by blacks . Do : An internal audit by the Glad find No criminals' reprehensible acts by Jasper. A Metropolitan police investigation concluded the same 7 . Although some projects have poor surveillance, allegations of personal enrichment or corruption were not founded.

: An internal audit by the find by Jasper. A concluded the same . Although some projects have poor surveillance, allegations of personal enrichment or corruption were not founded. Impact: Despite his possible exemption, Jasper was forced to resign in the middle of the storm of the media, the mortally image damaging the life stones with key community groups.

2 Sleaze narration

Claim : Gilligan described the GLA as rotten, accusing it of gaps and abusive use of funds 8 .

: Gilligan described the GLA as rotten, accusing it of gaps and abusive use of funds . Do: No evidence of systemic reprehensible acts has never been produced. THE Audit commission and external GLAS auditors have confirmed any model of financial corruption9. The language used excessive minor governance failures to involve a widespread rot.

3 and 3 Accusations of ties of Islamic extremism

Claim : Livingstone was painted as having links with Islamist radicals, focusing particularly on its accommodation of Yusuf al-Qaradawi In 2004 10 .

: Livingstone was painted as having links with Islamist radicals, focusing particularly on its accommodation of In 2004 . Do: Livingstones Commitment with al-Qaradawi was part of a wider interconfessional awareness. THE Standard did not mention that Al-Qaradawi had been organized previously by senior workers and conservative figures. There was No evidence that Livingstone shared or approved controversial views of Qaradawis11.

4 Survey reports handled

Claim : THE Standard Distorted survey data, frequently affirming that Johnson was well in advance when the polls were often in the territory of the margin of error 12 .

: THE Standard Distorted survey data, frequently affirming that Johnson was well in advance when the polls were often in the territory of the margin of error . Do: Internal conservative polls later revealed that they feared a narrow loss even weeks before the elections13. THE Standard created a deceptive story of a levy -leveled Livingstone campaign to shape the perception of the public.

5 Venezuela oil agreement

Claim : The fuel grant agreement with Venezuela has been described as a secret pact with a dictator, involving corruption or ideological radicalism 14 .

: The fuel grant agreement with Venezuela has been described as a secret pact with a dictator, involving corruption or ideological radicalism . Do: The agreement was discussed publicly, signed with complete documentation and benefited the Londoners by bus fuels at a reduced price in exchange for technical assistance. He was praised by several low -income defense groups to soften transport costs15.

Journalist rewarded with a political function

After Johnsons' victory in May 2008, Gilligan was appointed Cycling commissioner For Londona, a role publicly funded with influence on the transport policy. Critics have seen this as A political gain For favorable coverage16.

The subsequent roles of Gilligans under Johnson (including the advisor during his mandate as Minister of Foreign Affairs and later in No. 10) also scrambled the boundaries between journalism and governance.

Impact on journalism and democracy

The effect of StandardThe behavior was double:

Journalistic standards were eroded by a campaign that prioritizes the story about evidence. Democratic discourse was distorted by a media monopoly shaping public understanding by partial and often misleading coverage.

The role of the media is to challenge Powernot to act as a proxy. When dogs become attacking dogs, journalism and democracy suffer.

Inheritance and consequences

Veronica Wadley was then appointed England of the Arts Council and a House of Lords Headquarters of the Conservative Government, despite the vocal opposition of artists and duty invoking its partisan record17. Gilligan advanced further in conservative interior circles.

Their influence on the 2008 elections remains a case of manual of the way in which media power can be deployed to distort political results. While the property of the media becomes more and more concentrated and more naked political allegiances, the case of Livingstone is a reminder of the ease with which democracy can be manipulated in sight.

Floor notes and references

Jones, Owen. The establishment: and how they get out of it (2014), Chapter 5. Greenslade, Roy. Ken Livingstone and the Event Standard: A War of Attrition. The guardian2008. Trust Mediawise report on the electoral coverage of the 2008 London town hall2008. Bell, Martin. Public comments at BBC, 2008; quoted Press gazette. Beckett, Charlie. Supermedia: save journalism so that it can save the world (2008). Gilligan, Andrew. Lee Jasper scandal, Evening standard200708 Series. Put Police Drop Lee Jasper Probe, BBC News2008. The rotten districts of the town hall, Gilligan, Evening standardFebruary 2008. Audit commission report on GLA surveillance, 2008. Gilligan, Andrew. Islamist friends of Kens, Evening standardJanuary 2008. Ken Livingstone defends Qaradawi invites, BBC News2004. Yougov survey archives, April 2008; Comparison of Ipsos Mori data. Internal survey of the conservative party, disclosed by New statesman2009. Livingstone Signs where treats with Chavez, The guardianFebruary 2007. The Livingstone oil agreement helps the debates of the poor in the London assembly, 2007. Boris names Gilligan as a cycling commissioner, Time2008. The artists show the role of the Wadley Arts Council, The independent2009.