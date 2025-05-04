The upheaval develops against the unconstitutional acts of the Trump administration





John Bolton: It is almost impossible for Rubio to manage two national security roles08: 12

They have lost Joe Rogan: the counterpoup develops against the unconstitutional acts of Trump Administration10: 41

Big, beautiful mess: the republicans blow the budget plan plan09: 49

David Hogg: We cannot be the party against Donald Trump10: 11

Is the bar too low?: Mike Pence is honored for having put life at stake during insurrection04: 29

Temu's authoritarianism will not work: analysts unravel the location of political revenge 11: 53

Weekend hosts are making their debut on their segment of viewers' questions and get a special surprise04: 52

Why a member of the Republican Congress says that Trump went too far with his prices12: 42

DEMS has become lazy ': Beto Orourke urges Dem leaders to fight against the stifles Agenda11: 43

We have six months to one year in advance in recovery: Mayor Karen Bass on the recovery efforts of the Los Angeles Forest11: 36

Ed Helms: DOGE could be in a future edition of his historical book by Blunders' SNAFU'06: 31

The National Security Advisor has ousted weeks after Signalgate08: 49

The judge hits the Trump order targeting the law firm 10: 04

Meet the new hosts of the weekend: Q & A with Jonathan Capehart, Eugene Daniels & Jackie Alemany18: 28

Ag Nessel: Trump Vendetta against Dei in schools is not based in FACT11: 01

Norm Eisen: New polls show that Trump has lost the first 100 days13: 13

Why the Democrats went to Salvador for Kilmar Abrego Garcia08: 51

He completely blown it: the strategists react as a troum approval reservoirs before 100 days Mark12: 59

President of AFL-CIO on mass demonstrations: the pressure comes from the people07: 23

The electoral authority is the province of States and Congress. Lisa Rubin on a decision against Trump07: 21

Legal analysts from MSNBC Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord decompose President Trumps Trumps Attacks against the courts, his attempts to suppress Harvards tax exemption and the growing counterpoup against the Trump agenda, even judges appointed by Trump.

