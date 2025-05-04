PM Modi Louds Teen Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi for fearless cricket and hard work





The amazing skills of the teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi adolescent caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Sunday, Modi praised the “son of the Bihar” for having worked extremely strong on his profession, which helped him play intrepid cricket on the big stage. Modi mentioned Vaibhav’s striker in his video address during the inauguration of Khelo India youth Games at Bihar. Suryavanshi, 14, from Samastipur du Bihar, has become a toast of the cricket world when he recently struck an astonishing 35-ball for the Royals of Rajasthan against the Titans of Gujarat in IPL. “I saw in the IPL, the son of the Bihar, the spectacular performance of Vaibhav Suryavanshi. At such a young age, Vaibhav established such a good record. There is a lot of hard work behind the performance of Vaibhav,” said Modi in his address. THE # Cleanondongumber2025 Hit in Bihar with great energy and enthusiasm ???? The honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi expressed his best wishes to athletes through a sincere virtual message, inspiring young talents across the country. The great opening ceremony was pic.twitter.com/mrcbgllqog KHELO India (@Kheoindia) May 4, 2025 Modi said that the training resolved and several games he played to be ready for major challenges contributed to the success of Suryavanshi and encouraged young people to put hard lessons and to compete intensely. “To put his talent in the foreground, he has played many games at different levels. The more you play, the more you shine. Competition in matches and competitions as much as possible is very important. The government of the NDA has always given it the highest priority of its policies. “The government focuses on the permission of our athletes to practice new sports. This is why KHELO India youth games included Gatka, Kho-Kho, Malkhambh and Yogasana. In recent days, our athletes have performed very well in many new sports like Wushu, Balls Lawn, Roller.” Modi has said that sports occupy an important place in the development of his government policies. “There is a new national education policy, in which we have done sport part of traditional education. This policy aims to create excellent sports professionals as well as good players in the country. “My young friends, we know that the sporting spirit plays a very important role in all aspects of life. We learn team spirit in the field of sport. We learn to move forward together,” he said.

Posted for the first time: May 5, 2025 12:22 am EAST

