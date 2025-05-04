



The White House provides the Trump's parade for Bday, the 250th anniversary of the army

The White House provides for a massive military parade to celebrate the army's 250th anniversary and the 79th anniversary of President Donald Trump.

Washington President Donald Trump would not take responsibility for the economy in narrowing, expressed his uncertainty if he had to maintain the constitution to carry out his expulsion program and declared that he was not trying to present himself for a third mandate of the White House during a large interview with “Meet the Press” of NBC.

Trump's interview with host Kristen Welker, broadcast on May 4, comes when he marked his first 100 days in power during his second term with a media blitz.

While the president praised his work on the campaign promises of the Central 2024, in particular radical prices and a repression on a national scale, he was in a hurry to set up economic anxieties while his approval notes reach new stockings.

Here are five points to remember from the interview while Trump turns to the rest of his second term:

Trump says he is not trying to run again in 2028

Trump, during the interview which was carried out on May 2, said that he was not trying to present himself to a third term for the president in 2028 and admitted that he was not authorized to do so after having repeatedly floated the idea since his return to the White House.

“I'm not looking at this,” said Trump, even if the Trump organization recently started selling “Trump 2028” hats on Trump's online store.

“I will say that. So many people want me to do it. I have never had as strong as that,” said Trump. “But it is something that, to my knowledge, you are not allowed to do. I do not know if it is constitutional that they do not allow you to do it or anything else.”

The service of a third presidential term is explicitly prohibited by the 22nd amendment, which declares: “No one will be elected to the president's office more than twice.”

Trump added that he “sought to spend four big years and give it to someone, ideally a great republican, a great republican to advance him.”

Trump says he is only responsible for “good games” of the economy

Trump again refused to take responsibility for the state of the economy and blamed his predecessor, former president Joe Biden, after the US gross domestic product decreased at an annual rate of 0.3% in the first three months of the year.

“It's partly right now,” said Trump when he asked him when the economy becomes his. “And I really mean that. I think the good parts are the Trump economy and the bad parts are Biden's economy because he has done terrible job.”

Trump said he had been able to “reduce costs”, although economists warn that his prices could eventually increase consumer prices.

The first quarter's GDP covers the first three months of the year, the first three weeks of which were led by Biden, the last full day of which was January 19.

In the middle of the stock market turbulence, Trump said last week: “It is the Biden stock market, not that of Trump”, even if the volatility of Wall Street has been largely caused by its pricing policies. But after the actions jumped last week, Trump praised the recent turnaround.

“In the end, I take responsibility for everything,” said Trump. “But I'm just here for a little more than three months. But the stock market, look at what happened in the last short period. Not nine or 10 days in a row, or 11 days, where it increased? And the prices just started to start. And we are doing very well.”

Trump says he doesn't know if he has to respect the Constitution

Trump said he did not know if he was required to maintain the Constitution when he defended the actions of his administration to illegally withdraw from people in the country.

Trump's comments followed the Supreme Court last month, saying that his administration was to “facilitate” the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a nickname of Maryland and the father of three children who was wrongly deported to a prison in El Salvador without receiving a trial.

“I don't know,” said Trump when he was asked if he had to maintain the constitution. “I have to answer by saying, once again, I have brilliant lawyers that work for me, and they will obviously follow what the Supreme Court said.”

The Trump administration said that she did not need to ask for the release of Abrego Garcia d'El Salvador, where he is from the way the court made his decision. Democrats and other criticisms argued that such declarations show that the administration refuses to obey the highest court in the country.

Pressed if it is appropriate that everyone deserves regular procedure under the fifth amendment to the Constitution which says that no person “will be deprived of life, freedom or goods without regular procedure”, Trump said that he was not sure.

“I don't know. It seems that it might say that, but if you talk about it, then we must have a million or 2 million or 3 million tests,” he said.

Trump officials accused Abrego Garcia of being a member of the MS-13 gang and said that he had returned to the United States, he would be expelled to El Salvador because of his immigration status. Abrego Garcia denied that he was a member of MS-13 or any other gang.

Trump doubles on children who get fewer dolls

Trump said that little girls in America did not need to have as many dolls, doubling an example he gave last week to defend his universal prices on imports that could increase the prices of many goods, in particular imports from China.

“I don't think a beautiful little girl needs 11 years must have 30 dolls,” Trump told Welker. “I think they can have three dolls or four dolls because what we were doing with China was simply incredible. We had a hundreds of billions of dollars with China.”

The Trump administration imposed prices totaling 145% on imports from China, while it has done a reciprocal price break on goods from other nations for three months. Trump's reference rates to 10% on other countries remain in force.

However, Trump said that his doll scenario was not recognition that prices for Americans were going to increase or that store shelves could become empty in his economic program.

“No. I think the prices will be great for us because it will make us rich,” said Trump, who argued that his steep prices are necessary to rejuvenate domestic manufacturing in the United States “No, I am not saying that,” he said about empty store shelves in the future. “I just say that they don't need to have 30 dolls. They can have three. They don't need to have 250 pencils. They can have five.”

An increasing number of experts told USA Today that they provided a recession by the second half of the year, stimulated by prices as well as the radical federal dismissals of Trump, the abolition of migrants and other actions.

Trump says it will be “ok” if the American economy falls into recession

Trump has minimized the economic anxieties caused by his prices, saying that everything would be “OK” even if the United States entered a short-term recession.

“Everything is fine,” said Trump, arguing that the United States is in a “transition period” after the implementation of its new steep prices last month.

When asked if he was concerned about an economic recession, Trump said he was not. “No, I think I was going to have the greatest economy …”, he said, but added that he couldn't exclude him.

While the Trump administration is negotiating trade with more than 170 countries, Trump has not excluded the possibility that certain prices can be permanent.

“No, I wouldn't do that because if someone thought they were going out of the table, why build themselves in the United States?” Said Trump.

Rendering Joey Garrison on x @joeygarrison.

