Get used to ASN using public transport

[***]The concrete measure was crossed by the governor of Dki Jakarta Pramono Anung in order to reduce the use of private vehicles to use public transport by forcing Asn to travel public transport every Wednesday in a week. Jabodebek LRT passengers Wednesday (April 30, 2025) reached the greatest number of 104,453 people.
[***]The province of Dki Jakarta, on April 30, 2023, began to demand that the state civil apparatus (ASN) uses public transport once a week every Wednesday. This is indicated in the investigation of the governor of DKI JAKARTA number 6 of 2025 which contains the use of public transport for Asn in DKI JAKARTA. The objective is to provide concrete examples to citizens to support the reduction and policies of pollution to strengthen sustainability and achieve governance that cares about the environment and supports green mobility.
[***]As for what is classified as the public transport that can be used is MRT Jakarta, Jabodebek LRT, Jakarta LRT, Jabodetabek KRL (suburban line), airport train, Trans Jakarta bus, Trans Jabodetabek, regular Angkot, Ship, Transport of employees.
[***]Requires that ASN DKI JAKARTA uses public transport is not the first time. This was done when the city of Jakarta was led by Governor Joko Widodo. At that time, Friday was chosen as a compulsory day for ASN using public transport, but it did not continue.
[***]Currently, coverage of public transport services in the city of Jakarta reached 90%. One of the indicators, each residence of less than 500 meters can find public transport. No problem for ASN who live in the city of Jakarta. However, not a few that live outside the city of Jakarta, will not make obstacles because the improvement of public transport services is not sematically in Jakarta. Thus, with the expansion of the Transjabodetabek services to the support areas in Jakarta (Bodetabek) will greatly help political efforts to organize the transport of Jakarta.
[***]Provincial government initiative. DKI JAKARTA by cultivating ASN in public transport is one of the efforts to encourage residents to use more public transport facilities (push strategy). There are still other efforts that can be made again, such as the electronic road price (ERP), the organization of parking prices (the closer the city center and the parking lot), requires having a garage if there is a car (there is already a regulation), the progressive rates are more expensive which has more than one private vehicle. The organization of the side of the road by the side of the road, in addition to braking and adding the capacity of the road, will also increase regional direct debits to help increase the budget of public transport subsidies in Jakarta.
[***]The thrust and traction strategy in transport is an approach used to encourage people to move from the use of private vehicles to public transport, by limiting the use of private vehicles (push) and by increasing the attraction of public transport (SPO). The supply of pedestrian installations and bicycle tracks must be continuous and improved.
[***]If only 65,000 provincial government of ASN. DKI Jakarta uses public transport every Wednesday, will not change the pace of traffic congestion in Jakarta. However, at least if done in a coherent and continuous manner and is supported by the members of the DPRD of the provincial government. DKI Jakarta by making a settlement, of course, will continue forever, although it is modified by the governors. This policy is a booster and triggers to move on to the use of public transport.
[***]In fact, there has been an effort to reduce the use of private motor vehicles to want to move to the use of public transport, namely the ban on motorcycles transmitted on Jalan Jend. Southirman and Jalan Thamrin at the time of Governor Basuki Cahaya Purnama (Ahok). As an alternative, a free bus is provided free buses from the Senayan roundabout in Harmony. However, it did not last long, because it only made the form of the governor's instructions (not lost).
[***]This motorcycle prohibition policy has a positive impact. According to the DKI Jakarta Transportation Agency (2017), there was a reduction in the volume of vehicles by 22.4%, the vehicle speed percentage increased, originally 26.3 km / h to 30.8 km / hour, the journey time increased by 15%. According to metropolitan police from Jakarta (2017), a traffic jam has been reduced, the lack of traffic violations and the number of accidents decreased by 30%.
[***]The familiarization of ASN by requiring that the use of public transport has also occurred in the city of Palembang, when the South Samatra LRT was already operating (the era of Governor Alex Nurdin). Again, there is no seriousness and coordination between the provincial government. South Sumatra and city government. Palembang has made this policy that does not last long.
[***]The only TLR of South Sumatra has been built, but the connection transport (feeder) of the residential area of the city of Palembang has not been improved, which makes it difficult for residents to use public transport. Now, after developing a certain number of connection transport from the residential area, the number of users of southern LRT of Sumatra has increased. If all the residential regions in Indonesia are equipped with public transport services, the house will sell quickly and residents are facilitated and destroyed in mobilization.
[***]The ASN ministry and the institutions may be necessary
To accelerate the target of residents to move on to the use of public transport from private vehicles, it cannot simply increase the ASN Pempov population. Dki Jakarta only. Although those who have costs in Jakarta are not only ASN in the provincial government. DKI JAKARTA, but there are a number of ASN ministries and central government institutions which are more than the provincial government of ASN. DKI JAKARTA.
[***]The Ministry of Transport as an institution which deals with transport throughout the country should be able to use and imitate the policy of the provincial government. DKI JAKARTA will be implemented by the ASN Ministry of Transport.
[***]Then, the Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (Kemenpan-RB) obliges Asn Keneneterian and the institutions of the city of Jakarta to use public transport.
[***]Overcoming traffic jams in the city of Jakarta is not just the provincial government. DKI Jakarta works alone. However, he needs support from the central government. There is still a central government policy that can be applied in the city of Jakarta to help reduce congestion and reduce air pollution.
[***]The Ministry of Energy and Human Resources (ESDM) also has an interest, if you know the data showing 93% of subsidized fuel oil users enjoyed by capable residents. That is to say capable of having a private vehicle with four wheeled and two-wheeled vehicles. The tip prohibits the sale of subsidized fuel in the city of Jakarta.
[***]Will be imitated by other regional governments
Motorcycle prohibition policy in Jakarta in 2018, at that time, it will begin to be imitated by the regional government in addition to Jakarta. But that did not continue, because the motorcycle prohibition policy did not continue due to an understanding of equality by the governor of DKI Anies Baswedan.
[***]Requires that ASN using public transport in Jakarta (originally stupid) will be imitated in many regions which already have public transport services. Currently, 29 local governments have organized public transport to buy service programs (buying services) with the APBD.
[***][***]
