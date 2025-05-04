Chinas MFA confirms Xi Jinpings visit to Moscow despite security risks

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be a four -day visit to Moscow next week, from May 7 to 10, despite the declaration of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that Ukraine will not provide any security guarantee on Russian territory on May 9.

This was confirmed in a response from the Office of the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs to a question from the Ukrrinform correspondent in China.

“In response to your investigation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published an official declaration,” reads the answer to UkrrinForm's question on the question of whether the Chinese chief still plans to go to Moscow on May 9 despite the increased security risks and the commentary by Zelensky according to which Ukraine cannot be held responsible for events that could occur in Russia that day.

According to the announcement published today by the Chinese MFA, the Chinese chief will make a state visit to Russia from May 7 to 10 and will attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow.

The spokesperson’s office also reiterated China’s position on the “Ukrainian crisis” (the term used by Chinese officials to refer to Russian's large-scale war against Ukraine), declaring that Beijing supports peaceful negotiations, a cease-fire and the end of the war.

“The absolute priority is now to prevent a new climbing of tensions, and all the parties concerned should work towards a consensus and create the conditions to achieve this objective,” said the answer.

He added that many countries of the international community also play a constructive role in the political resolution of the “Ukrainian crisis”.

As previously indicated by Ukrinform, President Zelensky answered the question of whether China had asked Ukraine “not to bomb Moscow on May 9” saying that Ukraine has no responsibility for what is happening in Russian territory.

The president noted that Russia could make provocations on May 9 and could try to blame Ukraine, which is why the Ukrainian part will not give any guarantee on security in Russia that day.

On Sunday, the Kremlin press service confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping will make an official visit to Russia from May 7 to 10 and will participate in the Victory Day events.

Photo: Bannerbuzz.co.uk