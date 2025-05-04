



The Pakistani army chief, General Asim Munnir, brings back the flavor of General Muhammad Zia-UL-Haq who took power in a military coup in 1977, then ousting Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and imposing a martial law. General Zia has implemented an Islamization program, introducing religious laws and policies in Pakistani society as well as the Islamization of the Pakistani army mainly to strengthen the legitimacy and control of his regime. Although General Munnir is far from being General Zia in this regard, his trends put him in the same league. For his religious inclinations that color his strategic point of view, some call it a “Mullah general”. The thought of being general about India has become clear in a recent speech which he delivered just before the terrorist attack of the Pahalgam. The triggers of the Lashkar-E-Taiba terrorist attack in Pahalgam coinciding with the visit of the US vice-president JD Vance, sources told you. Many intelligence agents believe that there were indicators that the provocative address of Munir, in which he also focused on the differential treatment of Muslims and Hindus, can have embarked on the resistance front (TRF), a Lett proxy, which claimed the responsibility of the attack but later retracted, to plan a “spectacular strike”.

About two weeks ago, standing in front of a crowded room at the Pakistani convention abroad in Islamabad, General Munnir said, our position is very clear, he said. It was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein, and we will not forget it. We will not leave our cashmirian brothers in their heroic struggle.

Live events, you have to tell your children a Pakistan story so that they do not forget that our ancestors thought that we were different from Hindus in all possible aspects of life, he also said. Our religions are different, our customs are different, our traditions are different, our thoughts are different, our ambitions are different. It was the foundation of the theory of the two nations which was laid there. We are two nations, we are not a nation. Invocation of the theory of the two nations The ideological dorsal spine of Pakistans founding Sous Muhammad Ali Jinnah marks a deliberate return to a time of strongly polarized stories. “No matter where you live, your roots remember a strong civilization, a noble ideology and a proud identity, said the general to the public. The discourse clearly shown that the deep belief of the general being in territorial claims was a declaration of intention, positioning of the inheritance of Pakistan as a guardian. This framing is aligned with the long -standing story of Pakistan to be the” fortress of Islam ” that MNIR has adopted and amplified. that institution dedicated to religious warfare.

Raised in a family with deep Islamic roots, Munnir initially studied at the Markazi Madrasah Dar-U-Tajweed, an Islamic seminar in Rawalpindi. He then graduated from the officers' training school in Mangla. Commissioned in 1986, the start of the career to MNIR saw it in various command and staff stations, including publications in Saudi Arabia and in the Siachen glacier. Although it was displayed as military attaché in Saudi Arabia, Munnir had memorized the Holy Quran, which earned him the title of Hafiz-E-Quran. He became Managing Director of Military Intelligence in 2016 and subsequently as Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in 2018.

However, his mandate at the ISI was short -lived. In 2019, Munir was removed from his post, because of his confrontation with the Minister of the time, Imran Khan, on corruption involving the wife of Khan, Bushra Bibi. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif later confirmed that Munir presented evidence of corruption, leading to Khan's decision to reject him.

Despite this setback, the fortune of Munir changed with the retirement of General Qamar Javed Bajwa in 2022. His appointment as head of the army was considered a strategic decision of the political establishment to ensure continuity within the army. In November 2024, the Pakistani parliament extended the mandate of military leaders at five years, effectively guaranteeing the position of providing until 2027.

General Munnir issues problems for India, General Munnir, India is confronted with another fanatic general committed to carrying out a “war by a thousand cuts” against India. His religious ideology considerably influences his strategic approach, in particular concerning India. Its framing of cashmere as a religious duty rather than a territorial dispute transforms military objectives into religious imperatives. This perspective not only justifies aggressive postures, but also seeks to legitimize them by a religious sanction.

By invoking the concept of jihad, Munir aligns the military objectives of Pakistan with religious mandates, thus seeking to rally the national and international support of the Muslim world. This Islamization of military doctrine has implications beyond rhetoric. He suggests a strategic orientation where religious considerations guide military decisions, potentially leading to policies that favor ideological objectives on pragmatic considerations. Such an approach will increase tensions with India.

As the military doctrine in Pakistan is becoming more and more linked to religious ideology, India will have to remain vigilant, recognizing that actions perceived as religious imperatives can lead to unpredictable and climbing behaviors. Understanding the ideological motivations behind the military strategies of Pakistan is crucial for India to formulate effective diplomatic and security responses.

