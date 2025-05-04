Donald Trump's response to the question on the “regular procedure” stimulates the alarm





President Donald Trump's response to a question on the “regular procedure” when an interview on NBC News' Meet The Press on Sunday sparked the alarm of his criticism.

“Your Secretary of State [Marco Rubio] Said all those who are here, citizens and non-citizens deserve regular procedure. Do you agree? “Asked the host Kristen Welker to the president during the interview.

“I don't know. I am not a lawyer. I don't know,” replied the president.

Newsweek contacted the White House to comment by e-mail on Sunday morning.

Why it matters

Concerns about regular procedure have been raised in the midst of the Trump administration's repression against illegal immigration, thousands of people expelled since its entry into office.

Critics have warned that the administration has not followed a regular procedure in some of these cases and could ignore the judicial orders. The Trump administration defends its efforts as necessary to ensure the safety of Americans and remove individuals, especially criminals, who have entered the country illegally.

The high level case of the National Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was expelled in mid-March, attracted significant attention. The administration said that the expulsion was due to an “administrative error”, but has so far refused to facilitate its return to the United States, despite a unanimous decision of the United States Supreme Court saying that the administration should do so.

What to know

Trump sat for a big interview with Meet The Press, which broadcast on Sunday morning. After Welker pressed the president of the “regular procedure”, she also asked for the fifth amendment to the American Constitution.

The amendment stipulates that “person” will be “deprived of life, freedom or property without regular procedure”. There is no precision that an individual must be an American citizen.

“You don't need to maintain the United States constitution as president?” Welker asked.

“I do not know. It seems that it can say that, but if you talk about it, then we must have a million or 2 million or 3 million tests,” replied the president. “We have thousands of people who are – some murderers and some drug traffickers and some of the worst people on earth … I was elected to get them out of here and the courts prevent me from doing so.”

Welker asked: “But, even given these figures you are talking about. You don't need to maintain the United States Constitution as President?”

Trump replied: “I don't know. I have to answer by repeating that I have brilliant lawyers that work for me.”

President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he leaves the Air Force when he arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on April 26. President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he leaves the Air Force when he arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on April 26. Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images What Trump Critics Trump Critical

Dr. Michelle to the, doctor and democratic member of the House of Representatives of Georgia, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “If someone asks the President of the United States if he needs to maintain the constitution and the answer he gives is something other than” yes “, we have a big problem.”

Harry Sisson, a liberal influencer of social media, on X: “Wtf? Trump was just asked if everyone deserved regular procedure and he said” I don't know. I am not a lawyer. “If the President of the United States does not know what the 5th amendment says, then we have serious problems.”

George Conway, Conservative lawyer and eminent criticism of Trump, wrote Bluesky: “It's actually worse than that. He does not say. He does not think he must follow the Constitution.”

Brian Krassenstein, influencer and entrepreneur of social media, on X: “When he was asked if he had to maintain the Constitution, he said:” I don't know, I have brilliant lawyers that work for me “. [offense]. Who agrees? “”

Talbert W. Swan II, the bishop of the ecclesiastical jurisdiction of Vermont, on X: “Does everyone deserves regular procedure like the Constitution? Trump:” I don't know “Do you need to maintain the Constitution as president? Trump:” I don't know “the interpretation:” I don't care what the Constitution says !! “”

Morgan J. Freedom, a filmmaker and defender of racial justice, on X: “Trump does not know if people deserve a regular procedure despite the 5th amendment that says they do it. There is no speech. But Trump tries to say that it makes him do too much work to be fair.

Khary Penebaker, a former DNC member, on X: “Trump has just told Kristen Welker that he” does not know “if the regular procedure covers everyone. The fifth amendment is a line, donation. If you do not read the Constitution on which you have sworn, leave your ignorance.”

What Trump allies say

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on meeting the press last Sunday when they were asked if everyone deserved regular procedure: “Yes, of course. But let me tell you that it seems – in the position of immigration, the laws are very specific. If you are in this country illegally, you are not allowed to be here, and you must be deleted.

Trump Thomas Homan's tsar border on X in mid-March: “With each illegal criminal foreigner expelled, the neighborhoods become safer. Illegal criminal foreigners, gang members and national security threats can try to hide using sanctuar cities, however, know, ice will not stop so much as they will not be found and expected.”

The American prosecutor Pam Bondi on X in early April: “The American people can be assured that @sec_noem [DHS Secretary Kristi Noem]@Realtomhoman and I will order our assets to browse the country to tighten everything from Aragua and to expel them. “(Tren de Aragua is a Venezuelan gang which has affiliates operating in the United States)

What happens next?

The courts will continue to weigh on immigration cases and expulsion orders. Trump said he was planning to comply with the judicial orders, although he regularly attacks judges who govern his efforts.

