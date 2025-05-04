Sarah Ferguson's “cruel” treatment as she slams “absolute sewer”





Sarah Ferguson said that she feared that the new protections for children would not do enough to protect our teenagers from the tidal wave of dirt and toxicity on social media sites '' The Duchess of York called for an urgent action to protect young people from the “absolute sewers” of social media (Picture: Pennsylvania )) The Duchess of York called for urgent action to protect young people from absolute social media sewers. Sarah Ferguson said that she feared the media regulator from new protections for children will not be enough to protect our teenagers from the tidal wave of dirt and toxicity on social media sites. In a passionate intervention, Fergie spoke of the intense and sometimes cruel intensification that she was confronted with the press when she entered the public stage in the 1980s. I am more and more concerned about what the next generation is faced in terms of comments on social networks, she wrote in an article for LBC. It is not only people in the eyes of the public, but whoever, including young children who can become the weight of cyberbullying and lagging fishing. Find out more: Dad of the girl, 14, who took life after seeing scary messages reveals fear for today's children Sarah said she found “very sad” that people spend so much time being “so cruel” online online (Picture: Pennsylvania )) She said that she found it very sad that people spend so much time “so cruel to others online, adding: social media offer large communication platforms, but it can also be a nightmare. Let's be honest, a large part is an absolute sewer … It is too easy for people to post hatred and bile towards others without consequences. Sarah said that this is not a trivial subject highlighting increasingly anxious and depressed children, excessive social media being linked to an increase in stress, sleep and self -control problems. We know that in the worst cases, the children followed their lives after being prosecuted by cyber-bullies, she said. Others died after dangerous farce and challenge videos were broadcast and apparently targeted young people. She called on technology giants to be treated in the same way as any other publisher so that they are correctly responsible for their content. Be the first with the news of Mirror Politics Bluesky: Follow our Mirror Politics counts on Bluesky here. And follow our Mirror Politics team here – Lizzy BUCHAN,, Mikey Smith,, Kevin Maguire,, Sophie Huskisson,, Dave Burke And Ashley Cowburn. WhatsApp policy: First of all get the biggest bombs and the latest news by joining our WhatsApp Politics Group here. We also deal with the members of our community of offers, promotions and special advertisements from us and our partners. If you want to leave our community, you can check at any time. If you are curious, you can read our Notice of confidentiality. Bulletin: Or register here the Mirror political newsletter for all the best exclusives and opinions directly in your reception box. PODCAST: And Listen to our new exciting political podcast The Division BellOrganized by The Mirror and The Express every Thursday. At the end of last month, OFCOM published its latest security codes for social media giants to ensure the safety of online children. Under the online security law, social media companies will be condemned to ensure that they will tame toxic algorithms, will take faster measures to delete harmful content and introduce appropriate age checks on their platforms. If technological companies do not comply with the rules, they face fines of 18 million or up to 10% of their world income or other companies to disrupt companies, such as payment providers or advertising services which are ordered to withdraw from an online site. Ofcom will also have the power to request an order from the court prohibiting access to a site in the United Kingdom, in the most extreme cases. Online activists have warned OFCOM measures do not go far enough and leave the technology giants too much to get around the rules. Find out more: Join our group Mirror Politics Whatsapp to get the latest updates from Westminster

