Said good things but do not deliver





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently expressed his frustration in private conversations on the actions of President Donald Trump concerning the Middle East. Netanyahu would have told her collaborators that, even if Trump says all the good things during their meetings and telephone calls, in particular on Iran and Syria, his practical steps do not align with these statements. Netanyahu expressed a particular concern about Trump's support to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to consolidate Syria control. It comes even if Trump gave Israel a green light, if not more, to take measures that she considers necessary in Syria. Concern concerning the dismissal of the Waltz of the National Security Advisor Netanyahu was also unhappy with Trump's decision to launch negotiations with Iran and concessions that the American administration was, at certain times, prepared to offer Tehran. Last week, the Prime Minister said he was concerned about the abolition of the National Security Advisor Mike Waltz of his post. Waltz is known for its bellicist position on Iran and the Middle East. However, it is believed that Marco Rubio's temporary appointment to this role, as well as his difficult requests towards Iran, somewhat mourned the concerns of Jerusalem. Trump approached the question during an interview with “Meet the Press” of NBC, in which he discussed the possibility of authorizing Iran to continue a civil nuclear program as part of a future agreement. “I think I would be open to hearing about it … It is called civil energy, but you know, civil energy often leads to military conflicts, and we do not want them to have nuclear weapons. This is the simple agreement,” he said. Yesterday, The Washington Post said one of the reasons for Waltz's dismissal as a national security advisor of the White House was that he had “intense discussions” with Netanyahu on a possible military strike on Iran a few hours before a planned summit of Trump-Nentanyahu. Netanyahu denied the report. Trump announced on Thursday that Waltz would be reassigned as an ambassador in the United States to the United Nations, Secretary of State Marco Rubio took care of his role. It should be recalled that in the context of the secret chat scandal, the upper members of the Trump administration, including the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, Vice-President Vance, Waltz and others, discussed American strike plans in Yemen. During the cat, who The Atlantic The editor -in -chief Jeffrey Goldberg was wrongly added, the officials shared classified information in an unwanted cat. Among other things, they revealed that Israel had provided the information that led to the assassination of a senior Houthi figure. Waltz was blamed for adding Goldberg to the conversation.

