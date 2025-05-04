The image of Trump's AI as a pope was not good '', says the cardinal of journalists in Rome





Rome (CNS) – An image generated by AI -AI of US President Donald Trump disguised as a pope, “was not good,” Cardinal Timothy of New York said in Rome.

“I hope he had nothing to do with it,” he told journalists before entering the Notre-Dame de Guadalupe church where he celebrated mass on May 4.

The image, with Trump carrying a cassock and a white nail traditionally carried by a pope, was first shared on the account @realdonaldtrump of the president on truthocial.com, then shared by official accounts of social media of the White House on May 3. Trump also said to a journalist on April 29: “I would like to be a pope.”

Cardinal Dolan was asked if he had been offended by the image. “Well, you know, it was not good. The Italians say:” Brutta figura “,” he said, which means that it made a “bad impression”.

The cardinal celebrated mass in his “holder” parish. When the prelates are cardinals, they are assigned a “holder” church in Rome, which makes them members of the clergy of the diocese of Rome.

The small church in the hill of Monte Mario was full of parishioners, visitors and the press.

Bishop. Gianfranco Mammoli, the parish priest, thanked the cardinal for his visit and noted the importance of reading the Gospel of the day (John 21: 1-19) while the world cardinals were gathered in Rome to choose the next Pope.

Cardinal Timothy M. DOLAN DE NEW YORK speaks with the parishioners after celebrating mass at Notre-Dame de Guadalupe church, his holder church in Rome, May 4, 2025. (CNS Photo / Carol Glatz)

Jesus did not give Simon Peter, clear instructions on how to build or direct his church after his death and his resurrection, Mgr. Mammoli said in his introductory remarks. All that Jesus said was “Do you love me?”

In a few days, Cardinal Dolan and others will have the task of choosing the successor of Peter – the chief of the universal church and the bishop of Rome, said MGR.

“Someone will be chosen, not because he is ready”, but because he loves Jesus with all his heart and will answer his call to follow Jesus and nourish his sheep, “he said.

In his homily, given in Italian, Cardinal Dolan asked everyone to pray for him and all the cardinals while they are preparing to start the conclave on May 7 to choose the next Pope. “I need the light of the Holy Spirit.”

The cardinal concentrated his homily on reading the Gospel and how Jesus brings his disciples together to share a meal.

Each Sunday mass is the people of God – the disciples of the Lord – meeting to share a meal with the Lord, he said. It is a spiritual “meal” shared with the family with the holy mother church.

Note that “Pope Francis liked to say and often told us priests” to keep short homilies, the cardinal said: “OK, that's all!” Keep your conversation within five minutes.

While the congregation laughed, Cardinal Dolan asked if their priest kept his short homelies, to which they said: “Yes!”

The cardinal transformed at the back of the church and stood in front of the front door so that he could greet and chat with all the parishioners while they ranked. He answered the questions, reminded people to pray for him, asked for selfies and invited people to come to New York and visit him at Saint-Patrick Cathedral.

Meeting with journalists after mass, he stressed the importance of prayer, saying that Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the Cardinals College, told Cardinals to “make sure people ask for us because we need it a lot”.

He said that the cardinals “always get to know each other” and that it helps are his second conclave.

When he participated as a 63 -year -old cardinal, recently elected in the 2013 conclave, who elected Pope Francis, he said that he was “so nervous” and did not know what to do.

“But now I feel a little seasoned, a little more relaxed,” he said.

“There will be a Francis II,” he asked. “Hopefully” because it is necessary, he said.

When asked what characteristics he would like to see in the following Pope, he said it was important that the Pope Sourie always and was simple, humble and good.

It would be good to mix all the best characteristics of the last three popes, he said, in particular “the intense intellect” of Pope Benoît XVI and the “courage of St. John Paul II and his call to follow Jesus”.

“I pray to St. Anthony” to find that one, he said.

When he was asked if he had already made a choice, he said that he still had to think about it.

“But you only have two more days,” said a journalist.

“It will be enough, don't you think?” he replied.

