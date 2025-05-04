“ Snl '' Open Cold makes fun of Trump's executive orders, Bill Belichick





SNL is 50 years old! How Lorne Michaels made the comedy cool again.

During the decades that followed its creation, SNL has become a cultural institution for American comedy.

President Donald Trump participated in a saw to sign the decree and shared some reflections on Bill Belichick in the last Cold Open “Saturday Night Live”.

The May 3 episode of the Sketch Show started with Trump (played by James Austin Johnson) marking his first 100 days in office by signing a series of decrees alongside the Deputy Chief of the White House, Stephen Miller (Mikey Day). The fictitious ordinances created Trump for Riff on various subjects, including the head coach of Caroline du Nord, Bill Belichick, 73, and his relationship with girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24.

After Miller presented Trump an executive decree to “make a man acceptable a man in the 1970s to go out with a 24 -year -old child,” said Trump of Johnson: “We call him the law of Belichick. We are going to return the friends again, ok? Old men can now go out with much younger women. We love it. It is hot. But it is quite disgusting, right?”

Belichick recently made the headlines when Hudson closed a question about how they met during the interview with the football coach with CBS.

While signing other decrees, Johnson Trump has promised to protect Columbus Day “for our great Italian-American friends like Tony Soprano, Benny Blanco and Childish Gambino”, and nicknamed the “Harry Potter” franchise by JK Rowling, a little cute “.

Snl 'laughs at the reversal of Trump's prices: “ working so that I had to stop them' '

The sketch started with Trump presenting himself as “maybe your next pope”, after the White House on May 2 shared an image probably generated by Trump's AI as Pontiff. He told viewers that even if it had been 100 days since he took office, it “feels longer” and that his final decree was to shorten the word recession.

“The recession will now be called recess,” he said. “Fun, right? So America, are preparing for a historically long break.”

Sabrina Carpenter crushes the monologue “SNL” by Quinta Brunson, joins the song about being short

Animator Quinta Brunson devoted her monologue “SNL” to her short colleagues, and she was joined by a surprise guest who knows something about it.

The star of “Abbott Elementary” was launched in a song on the advantages of being short, singing “i'm 4'11” and I take this city, so if you are looking for a superstar, start looking down. “While listing other short celebrities, she named Sabrina Carpenter, only for the singer” Espresso “to introduce herself.

“You were talking about being short, so I thought I stop,” said Carpenter, who sings 5 ​​feet high in his song “Taste”.

The singer of “Short N 'Sweet” naturally joined on the musical number of Brunson, Singing, “there is so much to do here, so much to see view here.”

Aimee Lou Wood Slams 'Snl': The star of the “Lotus White” called the parody “ Mean and Wednny '' of the program

It was the last appearance “SNL” to Carpenter, who played with Paul Simon and appeared in a “Domingo” sketch on the 50th anniversary of the program in February. She was also guest musical for the final of season 49 of “SNL” in 2024.

Another star of the opposite end of the height spectrum made a cameo during Brunson's monologue: Dwyane Wade, who said that although he was 6 feet 4 feet, “in the world of basketball, it's like 4'10”. “”

“SNL” will return on May 10 with the host Walton Goggins and the fire guest Musical Arcade Fire, followed a week later by the final of the season, organized by Scarlett Johansson with the musical guest Bad Bunny.

