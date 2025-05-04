Chinese President Xi Jinping will make an official visit to Russia from May 7 to 10, during which he will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and will attend the victory day celebrations, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

“During talks, the main problems of subsequent development of complete partnership and strategic interaction relationships, as well as current international and regional agenda will be discussed,” he said.

The two leaders would sign several intergovernmental and interpretimentary bilateral documents during Xi's visit to President Putin's personal invitation, he added.

XI visited Russia for the last time in October 2024 for the BRICS summit.

Russia had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the victory day parade, but it was decided that the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh would attend the event. However, Singh should also jump the victory day parade and its assistant Sanjay Seth should represent India during the event.

The decision to send the Minister of State to the Defense to the May 9 ceremony comes in the middle of increasing tensions between India and Pakistan on the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Managers of 20 countries, including Brazil, Venezuela and Vietnam, are expected in Moscow on May 9 for victory day celebrations, marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Germany during the Second World War.