Will Trump are looking for a third term? The President regulates the debate





There has been an in progress discussion to find out if President Donald Trump will ask for a third term reinforced by the fact that the Trump store now sells Trump 2028 goods.

In his interview with Time, Trump, Trump said: I prefer not to discuss it now, but as you know, there are gaps that have been discussed that are well known. But I don't believe in gaps. I do not believe in the use of loopholes.

According to the 22nd amendment of the American Constitution, it is the second and final that Trump can serve.

In an interview with The Atlantic, published on April 28, the subject is redirected, with Trump saying that the race for a third term was not something he examines. However, speculation continued.

In his latest interview with NBCS Meet The Press, broadcast on Sunday May 4, Trump seemed to set the record straight, stressing once again that it is not something he seeks to do and develop his decision.

I am trying to spend four big years and to give it to someone, ideally a great republican, a great republican to move it forward, said Trump Kristen Welker. “I just want to serve, do a great job. I'm going to be an eight -year president, I will not be a president with two mandates. I always thought it was very important, to be honest with you.”

Trump, however, said that HES had many requests for an additional mandate. So many people want me to do it. I have never had as strong requests as that, Trump said about the rhetoric of the third term.

He then expressed his conviction that the Make America Great Again (Maga) movement can survive without him as president.

I think it's so strong and we have great people you look at [Secretary of State] Marco Rubio and [Vice President] JD Vance, who is fantastic, I could name 10 to 15 people right now sitting here, he said.

Asked about a possible successor, Trump said that he was far too early to say definitively, but once again mentioned Vance and Rubio by name.

“Certainly, you would say that [if] Somebodys the VP, if this person is exceptional, I suppose that person would have an advantage, “said Trump about Vance, adding:” But you know, he could be that Hed is disputed by someone. We have a lot of good people in this party. “”

Trumps the latest comments contrast what he said to Welker in his latest interview on Meet The Press, by which he has teased that there are methods to seek a third term.

I’m not kidding, Trump said in March, when he was asked to clarify if he wanted another mandate. But I note is far too early to think about it.

But in his most recent seated, Trump seemed to emphasize that he knew at best [his] Knowledge, he could not do it.

Trumps' clarifications also occur after having declared a crowd from Michigan during a rally on April 29 that he had already served a third term.

We have already served three [terms]If you count. But remember, I like the victories, I like the three victories that we have absolutely. I just don't like the results of the medium term, said Trump, once again denying the results of the 2020 elections, which he lost against former President Joe Biden.

