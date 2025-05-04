Pahalgam terrorist attack: PM Modi meets the Air Force chief after the army, naval information sessions





Last update: May 04, 2025, 14:22 is Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously had discussions with Indian army and navy leaders concerning the April 22 terrorist attack. The PM Modi and the chief of the Amar Preet Singh air chief. (PTI / File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has had talks with the Indian air manager, Marshal Amar, Preet Singh, as part of the heinous terrorist attack in Jammu and Cashmirs Pahalgam on April 22, where 26 tourists were killed. They held the talks at the official Prime Ministers at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, where they had talks for 45 minutes. This meeting took place after Prime Minister Modi held individual meetings with the chief of the navy and the army chief earlier. Earlier on Saturday, the chief admiral of the navy, Dinesh K Tripathi, met the Prime Minister and informed him of the global situation in the critical maritime routes of the Oman Sea. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi had a meeting with the head of the three Indian army wings in New Delhi. This meeting was also followed by the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the Defense Staff, General Anil Chauhan. Tensions between India and Pakistan increased after the fatal terrorist attack which made 26 lives on April 22 and taking into account cross -border links. The resistance front, or TRF, a Lashkar-E-Taiba ramification with a bloody history, would be at the origin of the attack. Pakistan has denied responsibility for the attack. Last week, Prime Minister Modi told Top Defense Brass that the armed forces have complete operational freedom “to decide on the mode, targets and the India response calendar to the attack. He also met the army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi after this announcement. Meanwhile, the Pakistani armed forces continuously violated the ceasefire along the control line (LOC) for ten consecutive nights, degenerating tensions through the border. The violation of the ceasefire by Pakistan was reported in eight places distributed in five districts of the territory of the Union during the intermediate evening of Saturday and Sunday, causing effective reprisals of the Indian army. Posted for the first time: India News Pahalgam terrorist attack: PM Modi meets the Air Force chief after the army, naval information sessions

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/india/pahalgam-attack-pm-modi-holds-talks-air-chief-marshal-meetings-chiefs-of-navy-army-ws-l-9323270.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos