Trump accused of making fun of Catholics after publishing the image of himself as a pope | Donald Trump





Donald Trump was accused of making fun of the election of a new head of the Catholic Church after having published an image generated by the artificial intelligence of himself as a pope on social networks.

The image, shared Friday evening on the social site of Trumps Truth and the official X Houses account, hausses the eyebrows at the Vatican, which is still in the nine days of official mourning after the funeral of Pope Franciss on April 26.

With Trump in a white cassock, a pendant and miter of golden crucifix, or a hat of bishops, and with his index finger pointed at the sky, the image was the subject of several questions during the briefing of the Vaticans Daily Concludes on Saturday.

He came then that cardinals around the world gathered in Rome before the conclave, the secret electoral process to choose a new leader of the Catholic Church of $ 1.4 billion, and only a few days after Trump joked that he would like to be Pope.

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said the image was shameful. This is an image that offends believers, insults institutions and shows that the leader of the right world loves the clown, he wrote on X.

In the United States, the Catholic Conference of New York State, which represents the bishops of the State, accused Trump of Mockery.

There is nothing intelligent or funny in this image, Mr. President, they wrote. We have just built our beloved pope François and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor from Saint-Pierre. Don't make fun of us.

Italian and Spanish reports deplored his bad taste and said he was offensive, since the official mourning period was still underway. The Itals on the left La Repubblica also presented the image on its home page on Saturday with a comment accusing Trump of pathological megalomania.

Invited to respond to criticism, the white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump had been a firm champion for Catholics and religious freedom.

Trump, who is not Catholic and does not regularly frequent the church, attended the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome eight days ago.

Republican senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of Trump, accumulated what New York Catholic leaders had marked mocking.

I was delighted to learn that President Trump is open to the idea of ​​being the next pope. It would really be a black horse candidate, but I would ask the Papal conclave and the Catholic faithful to keep an open mind on this possibility! He wrote on X. The first combination of the president of the Pope-US has many advantages. Look for white smoke. Trump MMXXVIII!

Jack Posobiec, an eminent far -right influencer and Trump Ally who recently participated in a Catholic prayer event in March at Trumps Florida Resort, also defended the president.

IM Catholic. We have all made jokes on the next pope selection all week. This is called a sense of humor, he wrote on X.

