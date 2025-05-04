Politics
Reference of the election of the new bjp chief: a bitter for Modi-Shah
When it rains, it flows. Currently, this seems to be applied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah following the terrorist attack of Pahalgam, who shocked the nation.>
But in the BJP affairs, they obtained a much necessary appeal on the question of the election of the next party leader.>
The postponement of the election of the successor to the outgoing president of the BJP JP Nadda, given the attack, came as God.>
The fact is that the largest party in the world is, practically, without head for almost two years, and it is not yet clear when a new president of the BJP will finally be in place.>
Thus, the news of the postponement was not a surprise. It was eagerly awaited because nothing worked.>
What is a surprise, if not a shock is Modi and Shah's failure to find a replacement for Nadda in the past year. It is not a secret for anyone that the duo led the party with an iron hand, with the rest of the leaders playing acolyte.>
It is not that Modi-Shah did not try, but it seems more that they have not succeeded. And hooks a story.>
The outgoing president of the BJP, Nadda, has already received two extensions
The names of Manohar Lal Khattar, Bhapender Yadav and Dharmendra Pradhan were putting themselves at some point. Either they were close to Modi or Shah. There was also speculation that the next BJP chief would be a woman. The name of the president of Andhra BJP, D. Puradndreswari, was also one of those who were the rounds in this regard.>
Nadda, a light-known light weight and considered as a close associate of Modi, could perhaps be the oldest head of the BJP since its creation in 1980. Thanks to the granting of two extensions, one before Lok Sabha's polls last year and now due to Pahalgam's attack.>
There is no official word until the replacement of Naddas will be elected, but it is clear that this cannot happen before Pahalgam's question becomes something in the past. Chun Chun Ke Marenge is the battle cry.>
By the way, all the news on the question of the next president of the BJP were, almost without fault, coming from sources of unnamed party.>
India is perhaps the greatest democracy in the world, and the BJP could boast of being the largest party in the world, but it seems that no one is allowed to speak. Only the first two decide.>
It is a fact that the postponement gave Modi and Shah the singer essential because the problem seemed to have become a upset affair. But the snifting does not mean that it becomes an easy thing for them, since the more time passes, the more the question will be debated internally.>
The delay reflects that everything is not doing well in most of the world, whatever the projections of the official camp. How to respond to Pahalgam's terrorist attack has become the biggest challenge for Modi since he became Prime Minister 11 years ago. Shah, the Minister of the Interior, is directly responsible for security in Jammu-et-Cachemire, because it is a territory of the Union.>
Why the current scenario is suitable for RSS
Interestingly, this type of situation is suitable for the RSS, which recently made its doubts about how the BJP had been underway since 2019, when Modi has obtained a bigger majority in Lok Sabha's polls at the back of Balakot air strikes.>
Reports citing anonymous sources have indicated that the RSS presents regular meetings for coordination with the party to facilitate government decisions.>
In what a leading newspaper described as a significant and rare development, the head of the RSS had met the PM in his official residence here last week. The meeting came immediately after a high -level security exam after the attack on Pahalgam.>
Although organizational problems face secondary priority for Modi-Shah at present, fear is that, as more time is made for a decision, the more complex it will become. This is suitable for RSS Plus, which has been given in the short term in various ways or has sought to be manipulated while deciding the problem since 2014.>
It was not an accident that the Prime Minister visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur for the first time this year after his ascent at the highest position in the country in May 2014. Modis trait of his days as Minister -in -Gujarat, he wants a total control of the party and the government and tried the touch of others by all means.>
It is of public notoriety that Nitin Gadkari was appointed victim by a powerful click in the party when he was looking for a second term as party leader. It was intended to help the organization of the organization through Rajnath Singh.>
The problem with the consumer media is that he does not even recognize that there could be a problem within the BJP and that the Safran party delays a decision.>
The presence of Sanjay Joshi, a known detractor of Modi, in the RSS despite Modi Shah's attempts to marginalize him in the past more than a decade, and his activities are neglected by this media.
But Modi-Shah's failure to obtain a majority in Lok Sabha's polls a year ago came like a boon in the besieged RSS. The speech was that the head of the RSS, Mohan Bhagwat, would have been the most vulnerable person in Sangh Parivar if Modi-Shah had obtained a majority for the third time. RSS could project itself as a cultural organization, but those of the bar include politics, including the one that is played against them.
Earlier, RSS was taken for granted
This led to a somewhat fluid situation, because those sidelined by the PM and his man on Friday has a shoulder on which to rely. The reports made that the RSS itself faced an suffocation of the way it was taken for granted, especially since 2019, when Modi obtained a better majority for the BJP than in 2014.>
This led silently to a change in dynamics with the RSS as far as life and alert from the new situation.>
The reports had about 10 days that the BJP decided to postpone its national presidential election at the moment. The decision was made by the best leaders of the parties. The new calendar will be announced later. JP Nadda is expected to continue as president at the moment. Nadda has held the position since 2020. The BJP had planned to hold the elections in May, but she was now deferred.>
In accordance with the constitution of BJPS, the election of the national president is carried out following the completion of the organizational elections at the level of the State. Historically, the BJP has seen its national president elected by consensus since its creation on April 6, 1980. The delay shows this time that everything is not going well in the ruling party.>
