President Donald Trump’s potential proposal to eliminate Taxes for Americans at less than $ 200,000 may have involuntary consequences. 2 things that investors should know





Trump posted on social networks on the potential elimination of income taxes of many Americans.

Lost tax revenues could worsen the country's financial situation.

Trump hopes that the prices could compensate for the lost tax revenues, but it is not immediately clear.

President Donald Trump launched the idea of ​​eliminating income taxes for Americans who earn less than $ 200,000 per year. In a social post, Trump said that prices' income would allow him to pursue legislation where “people's income taxes will be considerably reduced, perhaps even completely eliminated”. No one likes to pay income taxes and restore this income to a large band of Americans, including low -income employees, could substantial their finances and potentially increase their purchasing power. However, taxes are a bit like going to the dentist: it is pain and often downright uncomfortable, but it is a necessity. The potential Trump tax reduction proposal, although far from reality, could have unforeseen consequences. Here are two things that investors should know.

Although larger and more complex, the American government is essentially a large company. Each year, there are expenses, some of which are compulsory and certain discretions. The government also receives income, largely thanks to various forms of taxes, including individual income tax. The government has let its finances become uncontrollable. In 2024, the government operated with a budget deficit of $ 1.83 Billion of dollars, which means that it spent much more than the income it has collected. This stems partly from 36 billions of dollars, more debt than the country has accumulated, which requires significant interest payments each year that reduce the budget.

The budgetary situation has become uncontrollable that there have been times of problems on the bond market when yields increased at alarming levels in times when investors could have expected what they drop. This was probably due to bond investors asking for more return for what they considered a more risky financial situation for the government. The United States has always successfully issued billions of debts, and the dollar is still global reserve currency, but many experts say that the situation is untenable in the long term.

Tax reductions can add to difficulties because they reduce government income, which could exacerbate the deficit. “Mathematics simply do not add up,” said Erica York, vice-president of federal tax policy at the Tax Foundation Foundation, according to CNN. “Not even near.” CNN has also indicated that income taxes earns approximately 3 billions of dollars in government income, while the United States also imports around $ 3 billion in goods each year. This means that prices should compensate for each dollar lost in tax revenue. According to a fitch report of April 23, the current rate rate in the United States was only 22.8%, and it is with extremely high samples from China that many, including the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, have called unsustainable.

According to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, which proclaims itself as non -partisan, the lowest 80% of American households, which are defined as households of three people who earn $ 1,76,700, paid about 31% of all federal taxes in 2019.

The impact of leaving Trump's prices in place in the long term is not unclear. Although prices are certainly increasing income, they could also hunt growth because when prices are increasing, they eat people's spending power unless wage growth compensates for this. The Trump administration hopes that prices could make American companies more competitive and bring back well-paid jobs, but the course of globalization years may not be so easy to do with a quick blow.

Although it is at the start of Trump's tariff saga, prices already seem to harm growth. The American gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 0.3% in the first quarter of the year, which is lower than 0.4% growth estimates. Imports, which harm GDP, has skyrocketed in the first quarter, because companies may have tried to put themselves in front of the imminent prices that Trump announced in early April. But the chief economist of FWDBBB, Chris Rupkey, said: “… There is simply no way for the political advisers of sugar. Growth has simply disappeared.”

Now economists expect a rebound in the second quarter of the year, which includes April, May and June. The GDPNOW service of the Federal Bank of the reserve of the reserve projected real GDP growth of 1.1% (representing inflation) on May 1, which is down 2.4% in April. However, this could very well change in the coming weeks and months, according to what is happening with trade and prices as well as the labor market.

If real GDP were to contract again in the second quarter, the United States would find itself in a technical recession, which occurs when real GDP contracts for two consecutive quarters. Even missing estimates by a large margin, however, would probably have a negative impact on growth this year because companies and consumers are more likely to withdraw if they see agitated waters on the horizon.

