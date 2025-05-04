Imran Khan, X accounts of Bilawal Bhutto suspended in India





New Delhi has already blocked several Pakistani social media accounts

Islamabad: India has suspended the accounts of X (formerly Twitter) of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the President of the Pakistani peoples' party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in the midst of mounting tensions after a deadly attack in Jammu and the Indian illegal Kashmir (IIOJK).

This decision comes in the wake of the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, where 26 tourists were killed. New Delhi blame Pakistan for the attacking accusation that Islamabad denies.

The suspension of large -scale accounts adds to a wider model of digital restrictions and reciprocal diplomatic actions between the two rivals with nuclear arms.

India has already blocked several Pakistani social media accounts and media platforms in recent days.

Bilawal Bhutto, who was Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistans until the beginning of the year, recently addressed the history of his country with terrorism during an interview with Sky News. It is not a secret that Pakistan has a past, he said, referring to internal reforms aimed at slowing out extremism. We suffered … but we learned our lessons.

PPP Condemns Indias to move to block Bilawal X account

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for Bilawal House strongly sentenced Indias Move to block the X account (formerly Twitter) of the president of the Pakistani peoples Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He described action as a reprisals response to the unequivocal and daring presidents on the pahalgam incident, which he had presented to the international community.

The spokesman said that the moving of the India to block President PPPS X proves that Indian Prime Minister Modi is afraid of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. This also proves that India is in fact an undemocratic country and that its Prime Minister is an extremely cowardly person.

He said that the story of Bilawal Bhutto Zardaris on the Pahalgam incident instilled Modi. He added that the India suspension of the PPP President X account is akin to an ostrich buried his head in the sand. Stressing the past events, he said that it was President Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who first exposed the butcher of Gujarat before the world, and he will continue to hold a mirror of the Modis war mentality.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2025/05/05/imran-khan-bilawal-bhuttos-x-accounts-suspended-in-india/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos