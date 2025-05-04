IM A 495 -year -old artist for the children of the rich and famous – I went from the field of advice to work with Boris Johnson

When we think of children's birthdays, we think of difficult pieces, paper plates, colored balloons and perhaps a castle or an inflatable magician, if we are lucky.

But for the delicious mummies and Uber rich among us (think of Boris Johnson and Posh and Becks), the annual children for children include a 495 -hour artist.

4 Amanda Frolich – or as her customers know her, Action Amanda – is a children's party artist Credit: Instagram

4 She has an impressive list of celebrity clients, featuring everyone, politicians at reality TV stars Credit: Instagram

Her name is Amanda Frolich – or as her customers know her, Action Amanda.

The 55-year-old has an impressive list of celebrities customers, featuring everyone, politicians at reality TV stars.

Last month, Amanda had former Prime Minister Boris Johnson dressed in an Orange dinosaur costume, his Carrie wife also carrying a green party, during their fifth anniversary son of his son Wilfs.

In fact, the Johnson family considers it the best artist.

“Energy is all,” said Amanda in an interview with Time.

“Amanda's club of action is all about me, personality and energy. As a teacher, without that, you will have trouble.”

The prices of its parties start at 495 an hour, but it also organizes 23 lessons per week in London clubs and nurseries at the price of 25 per child.

In comparison, the middle part of children costs 524, according to a survey published last week.

Amanda began her career as a fitness instructor of the leisure center before pivoting in the children's parts in 2003.

Her business was “crushed” for a period in 2013 due to each child who wants Elsa to be frozen during their party, but she is again prospective.

She has recently been driven by one of the richest families in the world, but cannot name them publicly. This is because she often signs confidentiality agreements before her concerts.

Among the names she can reveal are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt when they lived in London, Peter Andre, Simon Cowell and a crowd of delicious mummies made in Chelsea.

Her first celebrity concert took place in 2006, when she played for the Charity of Victoria and David Beckham, before their gala dinner in the world that evening.

Amanda attributes her passion for healthier children and happy rendering to her education on an area of ​​council in Greenford, west of London.

4 Made in Chelsea's Millie Mackintosh is one of Amanda's customers Credit: Instagram

4 She also worked with Kerry Katona on wider projects Credit: Instagram / @ Actionamanda

“Being raised in an area, there were other children and, at the time, we were able to play,” she said. “I was the only girl playing with boys.”

Regarding children's holidays, Shes noticed that parents spend much more for a perfect Shindig in Instagram.

“It saddens me because attention is not now on the real artist,” she said. I think we will soon be in the past.

It seems that it is now how large the balloon is, or how colorful the pasture table is [of food].

Everything is very aesthetic. Parents opt for a white inflatable castle engraved with the name of their child. “”

That said, she recognizes that such occasions can be so special.

She added: “As an artist, we see the most incredible things … extravagance beyond belief.”

I think no one should be tried for it. If you can afford, a child's birthday party is so special. “”