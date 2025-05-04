Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

Turkey has become a new source of financial support in Hezbollah, the proxy group supported by Iran in Lebanon, which has undergone intense pressure from Israeli military operations and sanctions from the US Treasury.

In an official complaint subject to the United Nations Security Council, Israel accused Turkey of acting as a financial conduit for the Lebanese militant group of Hezbollah. The complaint cited specific flights from Turkey which would have transported money intended for the organization.

In a letter dated February 20, 2025, the United Nations Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon addressed to the Security Council and Secretary General Antnio Guterres, detailing what Israel characterizes as “persistent violations” of the Security Council Resolution 1701 as well as offenses to the understanding of these transfer services in Lebanon in November 2024.

The letter accuses Hezbollah of rebuilding its military infrastructure and of engaging in cross-border activities, in direct violation of the cease-fire agreement.

Given a relevance for Turkey, the annex to the letter describes financial transfers to Hezbollah, transported by intermediaries operating in the Turkish territory. According to Israeli information shared with the international monitoring and implementation mechanism led by the United States, the funds that have been assigned to military operations of Hezbollahs were channeled by commercial channels between Iran and Lebanon, with Turkish entities would have played a facilitative role in transactions.

The evidence subject to the United Nations include two Turkish flights one on February 7, 2025 and another on February 9 which landed at Beirut International Airport carrying money intended for Hezbollah.

A letter subject to the United Nations Security Council by the Israeli Ambassador details the species transported to the militant group of Lebanon Hezbollah in violation of the UN sanctions:

Although no specific Turkish official or Turkish organization has been directly involved, the allegations of the Israels were not surprising in the light of the firmly anti-Israeli position adopted by the Islamist government of President Rece Tayyip Erdogan. Ankara is increasingly aligned with Iran on a range of regional issues, including the support of Hamas and the vocal opposition to the military campaign of the Coalition led by the United States against the Houthi forces supported by Iran in Yemen.

Erdogan strongly criticized Israeli military operations targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon. In a statement Published on X on September 28, 2024, he wrote: “The policy of the genocide, the occupation and the invasion of the Israels, which has continued since October 7 [2023]Now has its goal on Lebanon and the Lebanese people. He also accused Israel of “openly challenging all humanity, humanitarian values ​​and international law”.

Erdogans remarks one day came after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed during an Israeli military strike in Lebanon.

Two days later, speaking at a meeting of the cabinet, Erdogan intensified his criticism of Israel, declaring: “A handful of radical Zionists, blinded by blood and hatred, drag our region and the whole world in flames. We will never consent to this oppression, this barbarism. ” He also declared that Turkey would remain near Lebanon and Palestine, saying that this position was a defense of humanity against the alleged barbarism of Israel.

On October 1, 2024, during the opening session of the Parliament, Erdogan sworn To provide Lebanon with all the resources available in the face of Israeli attacks. He said that Israel was aimed at invading Turkish territory following his operations in Lebanon, compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler and said that Netanyahus' actions would finally be stopped.

The letter from Israel also accuses Hezbollah of operating arms production sites and storage facilities in Lebanon, the maintenance of a military presence in the south of the Litani river and carrying out recognition missions near the Israeli border, each constitutes a violation of the UN resolutions.

Among the most serious allegations is the reported existence of a 3 -kilometer smuggling tunnel in the Lebanon valley, the Lebanon valley, would have been exploited by the Hezbollahs 4400 unit to facilitate the transfer of Iranian weapons. Israel claims that the tunnel was targeted in two separate military strikes but remained operational in early February 2025.

Danon has also accused elements in the Lebanese Armed Forces (Laf), including its military intelligence units, to end with Hezbollah by sharing sensitive information obtained by international monitors.

The letter ends with an appeal to the action of the Security Council, urging pressure on Lebanon to fully implement its obligations under resolution 1701, sanctions against Iran and measures of all Member States to disrupt the financing of Hezbollah, in particular through third -party territories such as Turkey.

Israeli information submitted evidence detailing two Turkish flights which transported money for Hezbollah in Lebanon in February 2025:

Turkey has already been the target of a series of US Treasury sanctions, due to entities and people linked to groups designated by terrorists such as Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah operating within its borders. These groups would have used financial and banking turkey not only to transfer funds, but also to collect funds at the national level.

IRANS QUDA IRANS EN TURQUE agents have been active for years with apparent impunity, in particular following the derailment of the largest criminal survey in the country on the Turkish network of QUDs, Tevhid Selam, in February 2014. The investigation involved (MIT) at the time.

QUDS Force Operative Stk Ayan, a Turkish national who had collaborated with General Shahriyari from the force of Quds Force who operated under the alias Soyed Ali Akber Mir Vakili in Turkey was also a suspect in the Turkish investigation. Although all suspects in the terrorism affair were protected by the government of Erdogan, Ayan and Shahriyari were charged in February 2024 by American federal prosecutors in Manhattan for several accusations, including terrorism, sanctions, escape, fraud and money laundering, all linked to financing operations.

Ayan has frequently traveled in Lebanon to carry out business with Iranian agents. He has long been a close partner of Turkish President Erdogan, to whom he would have provided millions of dollars in cash and damn, derived from his relations of oil and clandestine gas with the Iranian regime.