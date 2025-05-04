Stephen A. Smith responds to Donald Trump approval ''





ESPN host and longtime commentator of the NBA, Stephen A. Smith, responded on Saturday to what he called a “recent approval” by President Donald Trump, who supported the idea of ​​Smith who presents himself to the presidency earlier this week in a new episode of her program.

He also told Jake Tapper de CNN that he was “dismayed” by the president's support for him.

Why it matters

Smith, who has no official political context, appeared in a town hall of the newspaper organized by Chris Cuomo alongside the commentator Bill O'Reilly earlier this week. During the event, O'Reilly phoned Trump and asked if he had advice for a potential presidential race in Smith. “I would love to see him run,” said Trump.

While the presidential election of 2028 is still far away, given the generalized republicans of the electoral victory in November, during which they took the White House, overthrew the Senate and maintained a majority of the Chamber, the Democratic Party trains how to rebuild and rename.

Wednesday evening, O'Reilly humorly asked the president on the phone: “Stephen A. Smith could come to the presidency as you know, do you have advice for Stephen A, if he launches the race?”

Trump replied by saying “No, Stephen A., he's a good guy, a smart guy.” He continued “I love to look at him. He has big entertainment skills, which is very important. People look at him”, he added that this trait would be crucial for the race, saying “you know, many of these democrats that I look at, I say they have no chance.”

The president praised his history, saying: “I was good enough to choose people and choose candidates, and I will tell you, I would like to see him run.”

In an episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show published on May 3, Smith responded to what he called “Trump's approval”, saying: No matter what some of you think about it, he is still the President of the United States. And if the President of the United States says something like that, it matters to something. “”

He continued this: “I kept the open door for a potential race, because elected and my own pastor said:” You do not know what God has planned for you. “” Smith, however, noted “, I was never a politician, I was never interested in being a politician.”

Smith joined Jake Tapper de CNN on Sunday morning on the state of the Union to discuss his reaction to the support of the president of a potential Smith race. “I was dismayed to be completely honest with you,” said Smith to hit.

“I was not looking for any kind of approval from anyone, in particular of him. But he is the president of the United States, there is a little flattery which has just obtained such words from the man who occupies the highest function of the country, and I can appreciate him,” he said, adding this “obviously, I have no chance.”

Later, he said he tapped that he did not believe that he was the most qualified potential candidate, but “I believe that if I took this very, very seriously and I advanced and I decided that I wanted to be a politician, I think I could win? You are right.”

The eminent democrats largely experienced to weigh a race include the former transport secretary Pete Buttigieg, the governor of California Gavin Newsom, the governor of Kentucky Andy Beshear, the governor of Maryland Wes Moore, the governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer and the governor of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro, among others.

What people say

Former Chamber of Chamber Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, said on Saturday that representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders were “in the lead” for the Primary Presidential Democrat 2028.

The eminent podcaster Steve Bannon told the host of the newspaper Chris Cuomo in April: “Politically, that will help him [Trump] In his re-election in 2028, that he has just put the goods last night … We have many different alternatives to ensure that President Trump in the afternoon of January 2029 is the President of the United States, many different alternatives. And we will move them over time. “”

The governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, a Democrat, said earlier this week on WDRB about a potential presidential race: “If you had asked me a few years ago if it is something that I would consider, I would probably not have. But I do not want to find a broken country to my children. would consider. “

What happens next

Official announcements for the 2028 democratic primary are not expected only closer to the elections and will serve as time to potentially rename the Democratic Party which has undergone enormous losses during the 2024 elections.

Democrats also hope for successful elections from 2026 to mid-term. Until now, four Senate Democrats have announced that they would not present themselves for the re -election, Senators Durbin, Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Gary Peters of Michigan and Tina Smith from Minnesota.

