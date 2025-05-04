If the Jokowi diploma turns out to be false, Mahfud MD: maybe criminal





Suaranusantara.com Coordination of the Minister of the Political, Legal and Safety Wise Methem (Menko Polhukam), Mahfud MD, said that the status of Joko Widodo as the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia has remained valid, even if his diploma turned out to be false. In addition, Mahfud said, all the policies developed by Jokowi during the president were also valid in state administration. “In other words, it is true that the diploma of Pak Jokowi is false, for example, then there are those who say this” if it is true that the diploma is false, then all its decisions during the president to be canceled or invalid “,” said Mahfud, quoted in his YouTube channel on Sunday (4/5/2025). “I say that this is not the case. What is the link? This is the law of the country,” he added. According to Mahfud, the Indonesian state would disperse if the court decided a false diploma of Jokowi and declare all the policies he issued during the president to be zero and not avenue. He gave an example linked to the last elections of 2024 where all the rules until the mechanism was signed by Jokowi. Then, if there is a decision of the court, a false diploma of Jokowi and all the policies are declared invalid, then the results of the elections of 2024, also invalid and must be repeated. In relation to this, Mahfud stressed that the judge was impossible to hit the hammer of the decision. “If the approach of the law of the state administration and administrative law of the State, the argument of the decision which was taken legally by both parties, it must be guaranteed a legal certainty,” he said. However, said Mahfud, Jokowi would still be criminalized if his diploma turned out to be wrong. “If the criminal can be yes, because he is personal and not linked to the decision of the administration of the State,” said former chief judge of the Constitutional Court (MK).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://suaranusantara.com/nasional/107443/jika-ijazah-jokowi-terbukti-palsu-mahfud-md-bisa-pidana-ya/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos