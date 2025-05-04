Trump says he does not know if he supports the constitutional rights of the regular procedure in a new interview





West Palm Beach, Florida (AP) The president of Trumpal Trumpis is confused on his functions to maintain the rights of the regular procedure in the Constitution, affirming in a new interview that he does not know if the citizens and non-citizens deserve this guarantee.

He also said that he did not think that the military force will be necessary for Tomake Canada, the 51st status and played the possibility that he is looking at Torun for a third terminal in the White House.

The comments in a large scale and at a combative time, an interview with NBCS meets the press “came while the efforts of the republican president to quickly promulgate his facesharper agenda confronted the Americans, just as his second administration crossed the 100 -day brand, according to a recent survey of the associated center of the NORC of the associated press for public research.

Read more: More Americans see Trump's excessive surpassing than judges, the AP-Noc survey finds

Trump, however, clearly said that he did not decide a list of tasks he insists that the US electorate largely supported when they elected it in November.

Here are some of the strengths of Kristen Welker's interview with NBC which was recorded on Friday in its Mar-A-Lago property in Florida and broadcast on Sunday.

Trump does not engage in the regular procedure

Left criticism tried to argue that Trump stretches for regular procedure in the United States. More specifically, they cite the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran who lived in Maryland when he was wrongly expelled in Salvador and imprisoned without communication.

Trump says that Garcia Garcia is part of a violent transnational group. The republican president sought to transform the expulsion in the event of a test for his campaign against illegal immigration despite an order from the Supreme Court saying that the administration had to work to return Abrego Garcia to the United States

Watch: The NYT survey does not find any evidence connecting many venezuelans deported to Tren of Aragua

Asked in the interview if the American citizens and the non-citizens both deserve regular procedure as indicated in the fifth amendment of the Constitution, Trump was not engaged.

I don't know. I am not, I am not a lawyer. I don't know, Trump said when he was in a hurry by Welker.

The fifth amendment provides for a regular procedure, which means that a person has certain rights when it comes to being prosecuted for a crime. In addition, the 14th amendment indicates that no state can deny any person who under his jurisdiction the equality of law protection.

Trump said he had brilliant lawyers … and that they will obviously follow what the Supreme Court said.

He said he was pushing to expel some of the worst most dangerous people on earth, but that the courts put themselves on his way.

I was elected to get them out of here, and the courts prevent me from doing so, said Trump.

Military action against Canada is very unlikely

The president has repeatedly threatened that he intended to make Canada the 51st state.

Before his White House meeting on Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister of Carney, Trump, does not turn away from the rhetoric that has angry the Canadians.

Read more: Mark Carneys Liberals wins the Canadian elections upset by Trump, the conservative challenger loses its seat

Trump, however, told NBC that it was very unlikely that the United States needed to use the military force to make Canada on the 51st state.

He offered less certainty as to his repeated calls so that the United States takes control of NATO-Danemark Greenland can be carried out without military action.

Something could happen with Greenland, Trump said. I will be honest, we need it for national and international security. … I don't see it with Canada. I don't see it, I must be honest with you.

President of the hair forecasts

Trump said the American economy is in a transition period, but he expects it to do in a fantastic way despite the economic disorders triggered by his prices.

He offered Sharp discharge when Welker noted that some Wall Street analysts now say that the chances of a recession increased.

Well, you know, say, some people of Wall Street say, said Trump. Well, I tell you something else. Some people from Wall Street say it was going to have the greatest economy in history.

He also diverted the blame for the 0.3% drop in the US economy in the first quarter. He said he was not responsible for it.

I think the good parts are the Trump economy and the bad parts are the economy of Biden because he did a terrible job, referring to his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden.

Trump doubled on the comments of his recents, a meeting of the cabinet that children could have two dolls instead of 30 years, denying that it is a recognition that his prices will lead to procurement shortages.

I just say they don't need to have 30 dolls. They can have three. They don't need to have 250 pencils. They can have five.

Trump plays the third term discussions

The president has repeatedly suggested that he could request a third ending from the White House, even if the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution says that no one will be elected to the president's office more than twice.

Trump told NBC that there was considerable support for a third term.

But that's not something I'm trying to do, said Trump. I am trying to spend four big years and to give it to someone, ideally a great republican, a great republican to make him move forward.

Trump's previous comments on a third term sometimes seem more to provoke indignation on the political left. The Trump organization even sells red caps with Trump 2028 words.

But at times, he suggested that he was seriously examining a third term. In a telephone interview with Alate March with NBC, Trump said, I'm not kidding. There are methods you could do.

So JD Vance in 2028? Marco Rubio? Not so fast.

Trump said in the interview that vice-president JD Vance does a fantastic work and is brilliant. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whom Trump has in charge last week in a tosimultaneous manner as an interim national security advisor, is great, said the president.

But Trump said he was far too early to start talking about his potential successor.

He is convinced that his movement “Make America Great Again” will flourish beyond his time in the White House.

You look at Marco, you look at JD Vance, who is fantastic, said Trump. You look at that I could name 10, 15, 20 people at the moment sitting here. No, I think we have a great party. And you know how I can't name? I cannot appoint a democrat.

