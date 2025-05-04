Trump on the use of the military force known as “I don't see it with Canada”, but “something could happen with Greenland”.





President Trump said that he would speak to Prime Minister Mark Carney to make Canada on the 51st state. But the president said that he did not expect this to happen to the point of using the military force – although he does not commit to the same thing for Greenland.

“Something could happen with Greenland, I'm going to be honest,” Trump said in an interview with “Meet the Press” from NBC News on Sunday. He said that “we need it for national and international security”, but he added “I don't see him with Canada. I don't see it.”

Trump has repeatedly promised to ensure American control of Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, while threatening to make Canada the 51st state. And last week, the president's territorial threats against Canada, associated with its prices, seemed to play a role in a major political turnaround for the Liberal Party of Canada in the federal elections.

The president spoke with Carney after his victory, but the men said that they had not spoken to making Canada the 51st state. However, when he was asked if he would do it when the leaders would speak next, Trump said “I'm always going to talk about it”.

President Donald Trump Boards Marine One on the South lawn on May 1, 2025 in Washington, DC Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

Trump stressed his reasoning, saying that “we subsidize Canada to the tune of $ 200 billion per year” and argue that “we don't need anything they have”. He said, “If Canada was a state, it wouldn't cost us.”

The president said it would be a “darling state”, asking that North America is “beautiful” without the Canadian American border.

“When I look at this, without this artificial line that was traced with a sovereign many years ago – it was just an artificial line, it goes directly – you don't even realize how beautiful this country would be,” said Trump. “It would be great.”

As for Greenland, the president declared when he was asked to clarify if he excludes using the military force on the territory that “I do not exclude him, I do not say that I will do it, but I do not exclude anything, no – not there”.

“We need Greenland very well,” he added. “Greenland is a very small amount of people we are dealing with, and we will cherish them and all that, but we need them for international security.”

Located between the United States, Russia and Europe, Greenland is considered a strategic position for economic and defense purposes, with a melting of sea ice opening new shipping routes across the Arctic. The Prime Minister of Greenland strongly rejected the threats of Mr. Trump, saying in March that “we are not for sale and cannot be simply taken”.

In the an hour interview with “Meet the Press”, Mr. Trump has advanced the thought he needs to “maintain the constitution”.

“I do not know. I must answer by repeating, I have brilliant lawyers who work for me, and they will obviously follow what the Supreme Court said,” Trump said regular procedure for immigrants sent to a prison in Salvador.

Kaia Hubbard

Kaia Hubbard is a political journalist for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, DC

