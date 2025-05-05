Politics
American-Turkish relations could prevail over the influence of Iran, Russia, in the Middle East
“I have an excellent relationship with a man by the name of Erdogan – I love him, he loves me and it makes the media crazy. We have never had a problem, although we have lived a lot. With these frank and surprising words, American president Donald Trump characterized his relationship with his Turkish counterpart at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House.
Trump went even further, adding a more provocative declaration when he disclosed a private conversation with Erdogan: “I said:” Congratulations, you did what no one could do in 2000 years. You have resumed Syria. “With different names, but the same thing.
In a consecutive diplomatic gesture, Trump proposed to mediate between Israel, described as the State having the right to exist and to hold the privilege in the Middle East and in Turkey, described as the State having a historic Ottoman influence on its ancient Arab territories. He affirmed his desire to fill relations between the two nations.
In this context, the appointment of Tom Barrack as an American ambassador to Türkiye is perfectly logical. Barrack, well known for his close ties with Trump, received an extraordinary and complete authority, a clear indicator of high priority that the White House places relations with Ankara during this decisive period.
According to informed sources, the mandate of the new ambassador focuses on three main strategic areas: expanding economic and military cooperation between the two countries, harmonizing positions on volatile regional issues and the repositioning of Turkey as a strategic partner necessary for the United States in the region.
In the current state of intensification of regional competition, Turkey appears to be a historic counterweight to Iranian and Russian influence.
I believe that the Ottoman heritage is one of Ankara's strongest cards in this strategic power game.
Turkey strategically exploits the collective memory of the Arab populations who have lived under Ottoman domination for centuries. While certain Arab nationalist movements have favored negative accounts on the Ottoman era, certain religious factions – in particular the Muslim Brotherhood, designated as a terrorist organization in many Arab countries – advocate a more positive interpretation of this historical period, in particular in the light of chaos and fragmentation by following the sykes -picot agreement.
As a legitimate self -proclaimed heir of the Ottoman caliphate, Turkey also seeks to participate in the management of its “former Arab fields”, because Western analysts often call them, to promote stability and prevent security vacuum cleaners that extremist groups could exploit. This accentuates the lasting relevance of Ottoman heritage and Turkish cultural influence in these regions.
Energy cooperation makes another decisive strategic dimension, in particular with regard to shale oil exploration in Türkiye and the development of natural gas in the eastern Mediterranean.
Economic observers report that US oil companies, in particular those with ties with Trump, are impatient to invest in the Turkey shale oil sector, based on their substantial experience while seeking access to Syrian oil and gas resources.
Another opportunity implies the potential participation of Turkey in the Eastmed Gas Pipeline project, a proposed infrastructure initiative designed to transport natural gas from the eastern Mediterranean fields (mainly Israeli and Cypriots) to European markets via Greece and Italy. Currently, this collaborative project between Israel, Cyprus, Greece and Italy intentionally by Turkish territory.
Recently, in the midst of warming relationships between Trump and Erdogan, advice indicates that the possible Turkish involvement in the project, which could reset it through Turkish territory, an alternative that could offer greater economic advantages.
Turkey wants to limit conflicts in Syria
The third strategic priority is to carefully avoid confrontations with the regional allies of Washington, mainly Syrian democratic forces and Israel.
This context helps to explain the recent statements of the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who revealed “technical” discussions in progress with Israel, aimed at reducing conflicts in Syria.
“We have no desire for confrontation with Israel in Syria,” said Fidan unambiguously. He added that Turkey does not intend to conflict with a country in Syria.
In a revealing development which supports the thesis of Turkish pragmatism behind the scenes, Turkey and Israel held their first official meeting in Azerbaijan on April 10, 2025, establishing a line of decline between the two countries in Syria. The Israeli Prime Minister's office confirmed this meeting the next day.
Turkish diplomatic sources have indicated that these technical talks in Azerbaijan mark the start of efforts to create reliable communication channels to prevent potential clashes between Turkish and Israeli forces operating in Syria. The meeting occurred after having increased hostilities after the Israeli bombing of the Syrian air bases where Turkey had planned to deploy forces.
This diplomatic commitment contradicts Erdogan's public rhetoric, which has always made severe criticism of Israel.
It also reveals the double nature of Turkish foreign policy: ardent anti-Israeli rhetoric, for the domestic and regional public, coupled with practical and pragmatic cooperation with such Aviv on closed do.
In my assessment, this meeting hardly surprises those who know the inner functioning of the Turkish certificate. Erdogan, despite its inflammatory public statements concerning Israel, clearly recognizes the importance of maintaining functional communication channels, given the connected interests and the economic interests at stake.
These developments, which seem to contradict Erdogan's combative public declarations, expose the true essence of Turkish policy: pragmatism which ultimately prevails over ideological considerations.
Obviously, the main beneficiary of this arrangement is Trump, who has major economic and political advantages. American companies within its orbit will benefit from lucrative oil and gas transactions through Turkey and Syria, while the American president can present his diplomatic tactics to American voters as a reinstatement of successful peace in the Middle East without direct military intervention.
For his part, Erdogan receives precious American political and economic support which helps to alleviate his domestic obstacles while strengthening his position as an essential regional broker.
The clear losers of this equation are the Arab societies in error in these “ancient Ottoman territories”, which once again find themselves in a great policy of power.
In the end, what we are witnessing today is a strategic reconfiguration of the power of the Middle East, orchestrated by two pragmatic leaders: Trump, pursuing profitable commercial opportunities, and Erdogan, determined to maintain power while expanding the regional authority.
In this great geopolitical chess match, the high principles and the rhetorical fesris are simply used as public relations tools, while the consequent decisions take place on closed doors, powered by interests rather than values.
The writer is a political analyst of water and former candidate of the Federal National Council.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.jpost.com/opinion/article-852619
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Samsung fights tax demand of $ 520 million in India, indicates the practice of appeal
- Arsene Wenger: Europa League winners are not allowed to get a Champions League -football
- Semaglutide removes liver inflammation and reduces fibrosis in mash patients, test show
- India Ipl Cricket | | The Daily News
- The American president says that non -American films are affected at 100% samples
- New champions awarded at National Table Tennis Festival
- John Curtice: It may reveal the degree of victory of reform
- Erdogan calls for discussions between “two states” in Cyprus
- Sidney Crosby added to the schedule of Canada for Hockey World Championship
- After Usaid – Journal – Dawn.com
- Madrid Open 2025: Jack Draper loses to Casper Ruud in ATP Clay-Court Final
- Research finds that black coffee improves insulin sensitivity in women