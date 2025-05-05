“I have an excellent relationship with a man by the name of Erdogan – I love him, he loves me and it makes the media crazy. We have never had a problem, although we have lived a lot. With these frank and surprising words, American president Donald Trump characterized his relationship with his Turkish counterpart at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House.

Trump went even further, adding a more provocative declaration when he disclosed a private conversation with Erdogan: “I said:” Congratulations, you did what no one could do in 2000 years. You have resumed Syria. “With different names, but the same thing.

In a consecutive diplomatic gesture, Trump proposed to mediate between Israel, described as the State having the right to exist and to hold the privilege in the Middle East and in Turkey, described as the State having a historic Ottoman influence on its ancient Arab territories. He affirmed his desire to fill relations between the two nations.

In this context, the appointment of Tom Barrack as an American ambassador to Türkiye is perfectly logical. Barrack, well known for his close ties with Trump, received an extraordinary and complete authority, a clear indicator of high priority that the White House places relations with Ankara during this decisive period.

According to informed sources, the mandate of the new ambassador focuses on three main strategic areas: expanding economic and military cooperation between the two countries, harmonizing positions on volatile regional issues and the repositioning of Turkey as a strategic partner necessary for the United States in the region.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks to the NATO 75th anniversary of the 75th anniversary in Washington last year. Turkey under Erdogan is no longer an ally of NATO in spirit; It is a clairical state pursuing an expansionist and Islamist program that threatens stability, said the writer. (Credit: Elizabeth Frantz / Reuters)

In the current state of intensification of regional competition, Turkey appears to be a historic counterweight to Iranian and Russian influence.

I believe that the Ottoman heritage is one of Ankara's strongest cards in this strategic power game.

Turkey strategically exploits the collective memory of the Arab populations who have lived under Ottoman domination for centuries. While certain Arab nationalist movements have favored negative accounts on the Ottoman era, certain religious factions – in particular the Muslim Brotherhood, designated as a terrorist organization in many Arab countries – advocate a more positive interpretation of this historical period, in particular in the light of chaos and fragmentation by following the sykes -picot agreement.

As a legitimate self -proclaimed heir of the Ottoman caliphate, Turkey also seeks to participate in the management of its “former Arab fields”, because Western analysts often call them, to promote stability and prevent security vacuum cleaners that extremist groups could exploit. This accentuates the lasting relevance of Ottoman heritage and Turkish cultural influence in these regions.

Energy cooperation makes another decisive strategic dimension, in particular with regard to shale oil exploration in Türkiye and the development of natural gas in the eastern Mediterranean.

Economic observers report that US oil companies, in particular those with ties with Trump, are impatient to invest in the Turkey shale oil sector, based on their substantial experience while seeking access to Syrian oil and gas resources.

Another opportunity implies the potential participation of Turkey in the Eastmed Gas Pipeline project, a proposed infrastructure initiative designed to transport natural gas from the eastern Mediterranean fields (mainly Israeli and Cypriots) to European markets via Greece and Italy. Currently, this collaborative project between Israel, Cyprus, Greece and Italy intentionally by Turkish territory.

Recently, in the midst of warming relationships between Trump and Erdogan, advice indicates that the possible Turkish involvement in the project, which could reset it through Turkish territory, an alternative that could offer greater economic advantages.

Turkey wants to limit conflicts in Syria

The third strategic priority is to carefully avoid confrontations with the regional allies of Washington, mainly Syrian democratic forces and Israel.

This context helps to explain the recent statements of the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who revealed “technical” discussions in progress with Israel, aimed at reducing conflicts in Syria.

“We have no desire for confrontation with Israel in Syria,” said Fidan unambiguously. He added that Turkey does not intend to conflict with a country in Syria.

In a revealing development which supports the thesis of Turkish pragmatism behind the scenes, Turkey and Israel held their first official meeting in Azerbaijan on April 10, 2025, establishing a line of decline between the two countries in Syria. The Israeli Prime Minister's office confirmed this meeting the next day.

Turkish diplomatic sources have indicated that these technical talks in Azerbaijan mark the start of efforts to create reliable communication channels to prevent potential clashes between Turkish and Israeli forces operating in Syria. The meeting occurred after having increased hostilities after the Israeli bombing of the Syrian air bases where Turkey had planned to deploy forces.

This diplomatic commitment contradicts Erdogan's public rhetoric, which has always made severe criticism of Israel.

It also reveals the double nature of Turkish foreign policy: ardent anti-Israeli rhetoric, for the domestic and regional public, coupled with practical and pragmatic cooperation with such Aviv on closed do.

In my assessment, this meeting hardly surprises those who know the inner functioning of the Turkish certificate. Erdogan, despite its inflammatory public statements concerning Israel, clearly recognizes the importance of maintaining functional communication channels, given the connected interests and the economic interests at stake.

These developments, which seem to contradict Erdogan's combative public declarations, expose the true essence of Turkish policy: pragmatism which ultimately prevails over ideological considerations.

Obviously, the main beneficiary of this arrangement is Trump, who has major economic and political advantages. American companies within its orbit will benefit from lucrative oil and gas transactions through Turkey and Syria, while the American president can present his diplomatic tactics to American voters as a reinstatement of successful peace in the Middle East without direct military intervention.

For his part, Erdogan receives precious American political and economic support which helps to alleviate his domestic obstacles while strengthening his position as an essential regional broker.

The clear losers of this equation are the Arab societies in error in these “ancient Ottoman territories”, which once again find themselves in a great policy of power.

In the end, what we are witnessing today is a strategic reconfiguration of the power of the Middle East, orchestrated by two pragmatic leaders: Trump, pursuing profitable commercial opportunities, and Erdogan, determined to maintain power while expanding the regional authority.

In this great geopolitical chess match, the high principles and the rhetorical fesris are simply used as public relations tools, while the consequent decisions take place on closed doors, powered by interests rather than values.

The writer is a political analyst of water and former candidate of the Federal National Council.