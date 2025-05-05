After Usaid – Journal – Dawn.com

When I started writing my book, The Shady Economics of International Aid, in 2023, I never planned that some of the problems I explored to surface so powerfully before his release in 2025. The first day of power in January 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive decree freezing all the programs in USAID and the State Department for 90 days. Subsequently, several declarations came directly from President Trump and the senior officials citing many projects funded by the USAID in all countries which were labeled as waste, abuses and fraud. In reference to Pakistan, the member of the Congress Scott Perry allegedly alleged that USAID had spent $ 840 million on education -related programs over the past 20 years, including $ 136 million to build 120 schools. He said there was no evidence that a single school had been built. These revelations are surprising and must be supported.

Prima facie, the allegations of Trump administrations and its frustration with the USAID seem plausible. The crazy priorities in some countries, including the financing of several million dollars for LGBT advocacy, sex changes and media organizations, do not align with the objectives of international aid; That is to say a reduction in poverty or broader economic development. The decision, however, had an impact on activities around the world totaling around $ 42 billion in 157 countries for more than 6,100 activities covering all sectors. People directly affected, in particular more than 10,000 USAID staff, working worldwide, have strongly criticized the decision. Six weeks after his suspension, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said they canceled 83% of USAID programs. The survivor of around 1,000 programs will now be administered to the State Department.

We do not know how the events will finally take place in the United States, because legal battles are still underway. However, in the current state of things, USAID has been dismantled and American aid to developing countries will be considerably reduced. The United States is not the first country to close its international aid agency. In June 2020, Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of UKS, then used the budget as a field to effectively close the USAID USAID equivalent and merged it with Foreign and Commonwealth.

Following the USAID fiasco, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the United Kingdom would increase defense expenses by reducing its 0.5% gross national income budget to 0.3 pc, much lower than the aid target of 0.7 pc one. The UK help budget has now been the lowest in decades. The United Kingdom is not only France and Germany has also reduced aid budgets in recent years.

The disappearance of the USAID could present to developing countries the possibility of reducing dependence on aid.

For recipient countries, these disturbances are unlikely to have major socio -political or economic consequences. For example, Pakistan will not experience significant financial pressure. In 2023, USAID only engaged $ 132.6 million in various sectors. This funding was reduced to $ 116 million in 2024, mainly due to a drop in humanitarian assistance. These funding levels are negligible compared to the size of the Pakistan economy of $ 375 billion. The same goes for most African countries, where USAIDs' expenses are minimal. Nevertheless, the aid which really reaches the desired beneficiaries is only a small fraction of the overall figures of the disbursement.

So, will these aid reductions have a significant impact on the overall economic growth of developing countries? Research studies provide little convincing evidence of a positive relationship between economic growth and the volume of aid received. However, the situation could potentially change if the United States is also withdrawn from the IMF, the World Bank and other multilateral development banks. Such decisions seem unlikely; However, if they were taken, they would be bad for the United States. By abandoning the IMF and the World Bank, the United States makes a key source of global influence and economic lever.

The United States has long maintained close control over these institutions, shaping its policies and leaders to align with its own national interests. He has always appointed the president of the world's banks, approved Europes Choice to lead the IMF and selected the deputy director general of the funds. In addition, it remains the only country with the power to unilaterally block major decisions, because the two institutions require a majority of 85pc for approval.

The United States also uses the IMF as the first speaker to protect its economy and uses the World Bank to strengthen security and economic alliances and support post-war reconstruction in countries like Iraq and Afghanistan. Despite this, the real cost of American participation in these institutions is much lower than what often supposed. Each year, the US Treasury estimates the financial impact of its contributions to the IMF; In 2023, he reported an unrealized gain of $ 407 million.

Even if the United States withdraws from multilateral organizations, other countries will save the multilateral system. They can be alarmed, but they are not helpless. In doing so, however, the United States would lose vital tools to support its allies and retain the funding of its opponents.

In addition, Western countries withdraw from help will leave an obvious opening so that other powers increase influence in developing countries. China continues to report investment commitments in Africa. During the 2024 forum on China-Africa cooperation, he promised $ 51 billion over three years of loans and traditional aid. Gulf states also increase aid, largely in strategically important regions.

In principle, the disappearance of the 63 -year -old USAID, although difficult for many people, could present to developing countries the possibility of reducing dependence on aid and achieving sustainable economic growth. Sometimes good things can come from adversity. Over time, as the system stabilizes, donor agencies can become more responsible for taxpayers who finance them.

Obviously, international aid is a broken system that desperately needs fundamental reforms, both in donor agencies and beneficiary countries. The poor management of the aid is omnipresent and extends beyond USAID. Donor agencies financed by taxpayers' dollars are rich in problems ranging from poor affection of resources and improper use to a blatant lack of responsibility for failed programs. The USAID review has also exposed autonomous culture that prevails in donor agencies and should encourage other countries to examine the operations of their own help organization.

The writer is a former senior advisor to the IMF and has a doctorate in economics from the University of Cambridge.

Posted in Dawn, May 5, 2025