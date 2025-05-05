Politics
Samsung fights tax demand of $ 520 million in India, indicates the practice of appeal
By Aditya Kalra and Arpan Chaturvedi
New Delhi (Reuters) -Samsung asked an Indian court to cancel a tax request of $ 520 million for the classification that is allegedly ill of the networking equipment, arguing that managers were aware of the practice, as India's dependence imported the same component in the same way for years, according to documents.
Samsung becomes the second major foreign company in recent months to contest an Indian tax request.
Volkswagen continued the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a record request of $ 1.4 billion for having misunderstood its imports from components.
In the Samsung case, the tax authorities asked Samsung in January to pay $ 520 million for having escaped the prices of 10 to 20% by poorly ranking imports of key mobile tower equipment, which he then sold to the telecommunications giant of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Jio, from 2018 to 2021.
In his 281 -page challenge to the Appeal Court of Acceptes and the Customs Tax in Mumbai, Samsung criticizes the Indian authorities to be “fully aware” of the business model because the appeal had a “long -established practice” to import the same equipment without any pricing payment for three years until 2017.
The Samsung Indian unit said that it had discovered during an Indian tax survey that Reliance had been warned of the practice in 2017, but Reliance did not inform the South Korean company about IT and tax officials never questioned Samsung.
“The classification adopted by the appellant (Samsung) was known to the authorities, but the same has never been questioned … The department was fully aware,” said Samsung in his file of April 17, which is not public but was seen by Reuters.
“JIO reliance officials have not informed” Samsung on the 2017 tax warning, he adds.
The tax authority of Samsung and India did not respond to Reuters requests.
More details on the Reliance Warning in 2017 of the tax authorities are not public and have not been disclosed in the Samsung file. Reliance did not respond to Reuters requests.
In addition to the demand of $ 520 million with which Samsung is faced, the Indian authorities also imposed a fine of $ 81 million at seven of its employees, bringing total tax demand to $ 601 million. It is not clear if Samsung employees separate the fines separately.
Tax demand represents a substantial part of net profit of $ 955 million from last year for Samsung in India, where it is one of the largest players in the electronics and consumer smartphones.
By defending his tariff statements, Samsung also supports in his file that the tax authority adopted the order in January “pressed” and it was not offered “a fair opportunity” to present his case, despite the “huge issues” involved.
The Samsung affair concerns imports of a component called “Remote Radio Head”, a radio-frequency circuit surrounded in a small outside module, which, according to tax officials, is “one of the most important parts” of 4G telecommunications systems.
The case against Samsung alleys that it has poorly ranked imports from the component worth $ 784 million in Korea and Vietnam between 2018 and 2021, to maximize profits.
Investigators noted that Samsung “has transgressed all business ethics and industry practices or standards in order to reach their sole reason for maximizing their profit by frauding the government's treasure,” said the January order.
(Report by Aditya Kalra; edition by Michael Perry)
