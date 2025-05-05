May 04, 2025 16:27

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed Trkiyes without support for the Turkish Republic of Cyprus (TRNC), emphasizing the continuous role of Ankaras as a guarantor and his commitment to a two -state solution on the divided island.

Addressing journalists after his day visit to the TRNC, Erdogan said: Turkish Cypriots will eventually obtain recognition of their sovereign equality and their international status as an equal partner on the island, Caliber.az reports via Turkish media.

He reiterated the full support of the political position of the president of TRNC, Ersin Tatars, noting: we continue to fully support the vision of President Ersin Tatar for a solution to two states.

Referring to the United Nations informal meeting held in Geneva in March 1718, Erdogan said that Trkiye remains determined to promote cooperation in mutually agreed areas: we will continue to fulfill our responsibilities and remain constructive in the cooperation areas that have been agreed between the two neighboring states of the island.

By reaffirming the longtime solidarity of Trkiyes with Turkish Cypriots, he said: the Trkiye homeland will always remain near the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on this path and will keep its solidarity indefinitely. Erdogan also called for a realistic approach to resolve the Cyprus problem, stressing the need for just and lasting regulations.

Our sincere desire is for a fair, lasting, sustainable and realistic solution, he said.

By concluding his remarks with a broader geopolitical perspective, Erdogan urged the international community to recognize the political realities of the island: developments in our region are also a reminder that it is time to accept this reality, he said, adding: it is time for everyone to recognize the fact that there are two peoples and two states on the island.

Bylah Huseynova