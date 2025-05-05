Jakarta, I love you | Sarawak Tribune

The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page. Saint-Augustin, theologian and philosopher

As I write my column, I am on my penultimate day of our five-day visit to Jakarta and Bandung, and I must admit that I fell in love.

Not with a person, but with a city. Or rather, with two cities and their beautiful people, a clean and well planned environment, and above all, their impressive tourist culture.

My visit, which ends today, was a revelation in more ways than one. This gave me a new overview of how Malaysia, and in particular Sarawak, could take a sheet from the tourist play book from our neighbors.

Let me say that clearly: Malaysians are generally sympathetic; Yes, but after having experienced Indonesian hospitality in the first hand, I now have a different reference.

Government officers to the attendants at the shopping center, sellers, street hawkers and even passers -by, the inhabitants of Jakarta and Bandung display a kind of warmth and help that is both authentic and overwhelming.

Perhaps it is ironic that my perception of the Indonesians was shaped not by personal experience, but by occasional tales of Malaysian friends, in particular pseudo-malayens (Sarawakiens who have lived in Malaysia for decades).

They had painted Jakarta as chaotic, cold and better avoided. But after this visit, I can say with confidence: they were wrong. There is a good chance that I regularly make trips to Indonesia.

Let's start with Jakarta. With a current population of more than 11.6 million, almost half of that of Malaysia, you expect the usual problems of the big city.

However, Jakarta surprised me. The roads are well paved and systematically planned. Traffic moves effectively, in particular with the help of the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed (MBZ) Skyway tax at 36.4 km Elevatedway connecting Jakarta to Bandung.

This engineering marvel, opened in 2019 by President Joko Widodo, is not only the longest overview of Indonesia, but also the longest motorway in Southeast Asia. Built for private vehicles, it has considerably reduced congestion between the two cities.

Just as impressive is the cleanliness and order of the capital. Public toilets; Yes, public toilets are not only functional but artistic. Some have walls decorated with murals and artistic installations, while others have Koi ponds at the entrance.

It is a attention to the details that we rarely see in our cities, where the state of public facilities often leaves desired.

But it is not only the infrastructure that condemns you, it is people. The culture of conviviality is institutional. Smiles greet you everywhere. Service with a smile is not a slogan here; It is a lived reality.

What particularly struck me in Jakarta and Bandung is how the Indonesia intelligently and always markets its tourist products.

In many restaurants and restaurants, short and captivating tourist videos play on large screens. These clips have destinations through the archipelago, majestic volcanoes and virgin beaches, including cultural monuments and food trails.

The brilliance lies in timing: tourists and inhabitants are informed and entertained while enjoying their meals. It is intelligent, it is effective and it works.

These micro-documentaries last only a few minutes but filled with visuals and convincing facts. Its tourism promotion which does not interfere, but remains in memory.

Why can't Malaysian tourism officials do the same? We do not miss beautiful destinations. But where are our creative campaigns?

Where are concerted efforts to inform, excite and attract visitors? If Indonesia can reach 2 million Malaysian tourists per year, we can surely learn something from their methods.

On May 2, I did a day trip to Bandung, where a special attraction boasted me: the large Africa theme park in Lembang Africa. Here, I felt like I had surrounded the globe in an afternoon.

The replicas of monuments and emblematic villages of 10 countries, including Japan, China, India, Korea, Thailand, the Middle East and Africa, are recreated in the middle of the lush highlands.

The park swarmed with local tourists, families, couples and school groups. Everyone was busy taking photos against funds like the Great Wall of China or Indias Pink City. It was immersive, fun and educational.

What is more admirable is that all this park has been built on a wooded hill a lesson on the way in which nature can be exploited for sustainable tourism.

Why can't Sarawak do something similar? We have some of the richest resources in the world's tropical forest.

With vision and investment, our natural landscapes could be transformed into tourist parks that mix ecological preservation with educational entertainment.

Also in Lembang is the floating market, where you shop and make boats floating on a serene lake. Tourists can taste local specialties, browse handicrafts in hand and even enjoy water walks.

The prices are reasonable; One of the main reasons why families flock to these places.

This is still where Malaysia is missing the brand. Many of our attractions are too expensive or disappointing, or sometimes both. The Indonesian model proves that affordability does not mean compromising the experience.

Back in Jakarta, I visited the magnificent Istiqal mosque of the largest southeast mosque, capable of holding 200,000 faithful.

Located near Merdeka Square and facing Jakarta cathedral and the Immanuel church, it is more than a mosque; It is a symbol of religious harmony.

Religious tourism is another segment sub-stapped in Malaysia. A carefully systematic religious tourist path involving mosques, churches and historical temples could call on national and international tourists. If Indonesia can do it in style, why can't we?

If I could send a message to our tourist planners, it would be as follows: Go visit Indonesia.

Discover the warmth of his people, the brilliance of his tourist strategies and the commitment of his government. Learn how wooded hills have become international theme parks.

Look how a meal in a simple restaurant becomes an opportunity to inspire travel. Study how the toilets are used to promote culture and design.

And understand how roads, public facilities and affordability all contribute to world -class visitor experience.

Sarawak, in particular, has natural wonders; From the caves of Mulu to the beaches of Sematan, from Mont Santubongg to the heritage routes of Kuching. But we are below the packaging of these experiences with creativity and consistency.

The private sector should also play its role. We don't need to reinvent the wheel. We just need to be humble enough to learn from our neighbors.

In the end, which really makes a memorable destination is its people. Indonesia, for me, is now defined not only by its food or its cities, but by human connections. Smiles, authentic help, respectful service. It is this spirit that will keep me and many others in return.

A close friend, an academic, visited Indonesia more than 60 times. Now I understand why. He probably designed not only by culture or landscape, but also by weary, perhaps!

In any case, IVE has joined this club. And while I return to Sarawak, my heart is a little heavier but also more complete. Because in the streets of Jakarta and the Bandung hills, I saw what is possible when a nation decides to invest in its people, its spaces and its stories.

And I dare say: Jakarta, I love you!

