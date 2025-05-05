PM Modi meets the air manager, let's say sources





These high -level discussions come in the wake of the fatal terrorist attack in Pahalgam The security staff proves to be vigilant in the middle of a large alert, the day after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in Srinagar (photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In the midst of growing tensions between India and Pakistan, the Marshal Amar, Preet Singh, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to discuss the evolution of the security situation, according to sources quoted by the Ani. The meeting follows a similar commitment on Saturday between Prime Minister Modi and the Admiral -in -Chief of the Dinesh K Tripathi at the official Prime Ministers on Lok Kalyan Marg. These high-level discussions are involved in the wake of the fatal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu-et-Cachemire, which cost the lives of 26 people, most of them. The Reunion of Air Chiefs with the Prime Minister took place only a few days after Prime Minister Modi chaired a full security examination attended by the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, Defense Staff, General Anil Chauhan, the three heads of service, and the national security adviser Ajit Doval. A Meeting of the Committee on the Cabinet on Security (CCS) also took place shortly after the attack by Pahalgam. During the briefing, the officials underlined the cross-border ties of the assault, which coincided with the peaceful elections in Jammu-et-Cachemire and to the current development efforts of the regions. The government has reiterated its commitment to take a “firm and decisive” action against terrorism and granted the armed forces operational freedom to determine the mode, the calendar and the nature of India's response. The opposition parties extended their full support for any government action in response to the attack. In addition, the center has announced several measures to increase pressure on Pakistan, including the suspension of the Industry Water Treaty and the closure of key transit links. The government has promised to hold the authors and their responsible donors, reporting a strong and unified national determination against cross -border terrorism.

