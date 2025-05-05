TNI retirement requirements are considered more and more directed





Jurnalpatrolinews -Jakarta-the declaration and requests from the TNI retirement forum which has recently been sent to the president-elected Prabowo suffered would contain a strong signal for rejection of a certain number of policies of President Joko Widodo. According to political observers of Indonesian political parameters, Adi Prayitno, a number of points in the eight forum requests have been explicitly visible by criticizing Jokowi's leadership, in particular in national strategic projects. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyp3suenxf0 Just pay attention to the second point: they said they fully support the Prabowo program, but give special notes so as not to include the IKN project, Adi said on Sunday, May 4, 2025. For more information, the draft transfer of the state capital to East Kalimantan is one of the pillar programs in Jokowi which so far has not shown significant progress. The retired attitude which specifically excludes support from IKN is called an implicit form of rejection of the vision of Jokowi. Not stopping there, ADI also stressed the insistence of the forum so that a reshuffle of the cabinet has occurred, targeting in particular ministers who were considered to have close ties with President Jokowi. Even more striking, the request to replace the position of Presidentyang deputy is currently owned by Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the eldest son of Jokow is called Adi as an indication that Jokowi's criticism is now not only policies, but also extended to his family circle. “These three points are clear proof that the political pressure on Jokowi is increasingly hardened, and it has started to be clearly visible in public space,” said Adi. He stressed that the retirement forum declaration could not be taken lightly, since the figures in it had a great influence in the military and political fields. Names such as the former vice-president try Sutrisno until the former religious minister Fachrul Razi gives a serious weight to the declaration. “It is not a comment of people carefully, they have traces of long service in the army and the state,” he continued. The quick response of the palace, the leaders of the high institution of the State, to the elite of political parties to the declaration of retirement forums, also indicated that this question affected a very sensitive territory. If the palace gives an answer, even if it is not directly from the president, it means that this political pressure cannot be ignored, Adi said again. He concluded, towards the end of Jokowi's mandate, various political criticism and friction that have already been buried have started to emerge openly. It is understandable that, at the end of the leadership period, rejection voices are more and more congested, he concluded.



