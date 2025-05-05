IAF, Navy Chiefs Brief PM Modi while the forces are preparing the response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack





The head of the IAF, the attack meeting of the PM Modi Pahalgam: Sunday, the chief marshal of the Air Air Force, Ap Singh, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and learned to have informed him of the global preparation of the IAF in the context of the reprisals weighed by the government after the government after Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Although there was no official declaration on the meeting, the marshal of the head of air Singh and the Prime Minister would have discussed the security scenario and the table options.

The meeting of the IAF chiefs at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg took place a few hours after the chief admiral of the navy, Dinesh K Tripathi, spoke to the Prime Minister on the situation in the North Arabian Sea. The story continues below this announcement Given the Navy's current exercises at the Oman Sea, all the front -line warships of the Western fleet with maritime patrol planes and the auxiliaries of the fleet are at sea. The chief of the airline state, the chief of the air chief, the marshal Ap Singh, leaves after having met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. (Ani) Defense sources have said that the navy was well placed to act on a possible option as soon as the decrees are given. Meanwhile, the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, speaking to Sanatan Sanskriti Jagran Mahotsav in New Delhi, said, as Minister of Defense, he is my duty to ensure the security of countries with our soldiers. It is my duty to join our armed forces by giving an adapted response (Muh Tod Jawab) to those who dare to take a bad eye on our country. You all know Prime Minister Narendra Modi very well, you know his working style and determination. You are also aware of the risk -taking capacity it has learned in life. I want to assure you that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, what you want, will happen (Jaisa Aap Chahate Hain, Vaia Ho Kar Rahega), said Singh. The story continues below this announcement The individual conversations of the heads of the IAF and the navy with the Prime Minister follow the meeting of the military brass at the PMS residence on April 29 where Modi had been cited that the armed forces had a complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and calendar of our response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Rests a complete faith and confidence in the professional capacities of the armed forces, Modi said that it was our national determination to bring a crushing blow to terrorism. The meeting was assisted by the Minister of Defense Singh, the national security advisor Ajit Doval, the chief of the defense staff, General Anil Chauhan, the chief of the general army Upendra Dwivedi, the chief of the Air Marshal Singh and the chief admiral of the navy Tripathi. Officials have said that individual meetings of department heads and the PM allow a free and frank exchange of inputs. The story continues below this announcement These meetings offer space for discussion on specific targets and objectives, emergency requirements, probable challenges specific to service and authentic deadlines, said a manager The Indian Express. These developments have prompted Pakistan to place its troops on high alert along the control line. Sources have indicated that there were contributions that around 30% of the troops in its front line units would remain deployed to advanced posts. The contributions said the Pakistani army has also kept heavy weapons detachments and has intensified its air defenses in recent days while strengthening the troops. Sources have declared that the redeployments of Indian troops and the preparation of weapons had been carried out to counter any preemptive or recovery of Pakistan through the domains.

