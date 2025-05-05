Trump announces plans for 100% prices on all foreign films





President Donald Trump announced on Sunday to implement a 100% price on the films made in other countries that are imported in the United States, denouncing other nations to offer financial incentives intended to distance our filmmakers and studios from the United States.

“Hollywood and many other areas in the United States are devastated. This is a concerted effort of other nations and, consequently, a threat of national security,” wrote Trump on Trum Social, referring to foreign films like “messaging and propaganda”.

“I authorize the Ministry of Commerce and the Representative of the United States Trade, immediately starting the institute process a 100% rate on all the films that enter our country that are produced in foreign countries,” he continued.

Trump told journalists in the White House on Sunday that “other nations had stolen films, the capacity to create film from the United States”, blaming the governor of California Newsom for the drop in film production in Hollywood specifically in recent years.

A Newsom spokesperson did not respond to a request for comments on Sunday evening.

“If they are not willing to make a film in the United States, we should have a price when the films come in,” said Trump. “I can tell you one thing, the filmmakers love it.”

The American film industry has undergone a series of economic blows in recent years, including the Strikes Labor Hollywood and the Pandemic Covid-19.

Physical production has decreased in California budget cuts and more generous tax incentives elsewhere. Filmla, a non -profit organization that coordinates the film allows and supports rental production in the Los Angeles region, has reported the occupation of the sound scene below average in recent years. The report notes that competing jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom and Ontario, Canada, have more than doubled their production capacity in recent years, alongside other American states, such as New York and Georgia.

However, although the overall production was down in Los Angeles, the report revealed that the production of feature films specifically increased by 18.8% last year, although the category is still much lower than its average over five years.

“Unfortunately for all less involved cinema, television and sales projects, it is more difficult to fill vacancies in the studio,” said the report.

Trump appointed actors Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone as special ambassadors in Hollywood in January, qualifying the industry a great but very disturbed place. “Their work, said Trump at the time, was to bring business back to Hollywood, who, according to him,” has lost a lot of business over the past four years to foreign countries. “

Last month, Voights director Steven Paul confirmed to NBC News that he and Voight intended to present Trump a series of ideas to increase American and television production. It is not known if this meeting occurred.

The cinema association, a commercial organization that represents Hollywoods Leading Studios, refused to comment. In a recent economic report based on American government data, AMP has noted that Hollywood has a positive commercial balance on all the main markets in the world.

NBC News immediately received responses to the requests for comments from Paul; Cinema United, a commercial group that represents cinemas; And several distributors that come out of films made abroad, including Netflix.

China has announced new prices on Hollywood films imported into the country about a month ago, although Reuters reports that the move is unlikely to have a significant financial impact on Hollywood given the cookie yields constantly decreasing from China.

Monthly expert

Daniel Arkin and Saba Hamedy contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trump-administration/trump-announces-new-tariffs-foreign-movies-rcna204747 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos