New Chinese investments stimulate industrial growth in the special economic area of ​​Kendal





The Special Economic Zone of Kendal (ZES) continues to consolidate its reputation as a high -level investment destination in Indonesia, with a new major factory by PT HSG Material Indonesia, a subsidiary of the Chinese company Fujian Hongsheng Material Technology Co., Ltd. The installation, which inaugurated on Sunday April 27, 2025, marks a leap forward for the building materials sector in the region. PT HSG Material Indonesia will focus on the production of essential building materials, including lots of prefabricated pipes, square heaps and prefabricated concrete components, aimed at serving both an increasing internal market and promising export opportunities. The construction provided for completion in the first quarter of 2026, the factory is under construction to adapt to substantial production. Annual production targets include 3 million heap units of prefabricated concrete and 150,000 square meters of ready-made concrete. The factory should also generate a job for around 250 workers in its initial phase of operations. In addition to manufacturing, the company plans to engage in high volume import and export activities, with an estimated freight flow of 3,000 to 5,000 tonnes per day. Juliani Kusumaningrum, executive director of Kendal Industrial Park, praised the investment, emphasizing its contribution to the industrial ecosystem of the region and the local economy. This investment strengthens the industrial basis of Kendal Sezs and supports regional economic growth by creating jobs, stimulating exports and adding value through national manufacturing, she said on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 We are fully committed to ensuring the fluid and successful operation of HSG in the future, she adds. The president of the Fujian Hongsheng group, Il Bao Ping, stressed that the development of plants is aligned on the global long -term strategy of the company. He expressed strong confidence in the Indonesian economic trajectory, in particular while the nation undergoes rapid development with an expansion of robust infrastructure. Indonesia, in particular the center of Java, is a strategic center connecting Southeast Asia to the world market, he said on Wednesday April 30, 2025. We believe that the high quality of HSG products will contribute positively to the economic growth of Indonesia.

