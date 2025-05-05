Trump News at a glance: the president says that he will not look for a third term | Trump administration





I will be an eight -year -old president, I will be a president with two mandates. I always thought it was very important, said Trump, recognizing constitutional constraints preventing him from looking for a third term. But he added that some people want him to serve a third term, which is prohibited by a constitutional amendment adopted in 1947.

I try to spend four big years and give it to someone, ideally a great republican, a great republican to move it forward, he added.

Trump says he doesn't know if he needs to maintain regular constitutional procedure

President Donald Trump said he did not know if he should maintain the American Constitution, the founding legal document of the nations.

In a large interview with NBC News meet the press, the moderator Kristen Welker asked whether the inhabitants of American citizens and non-citizens deserve the regular procedure, as indicated by the American Constitution. Trump said: I'm not a lawyer. I don't know.

Plus generally if he believes that he must enforce the supreme law of the country, Trump has repeated: I don't know.

In the same interview, the American president also declared that he considered himself leaving his duties at the end of his current mandate and not looking for a third

Trump does not exclude the use of military force to control Greenland

Donald Trump did not exclude using military force to take control of Greenland, the largest island in the world and an autonomous territory in Denmark, another NATO member in the United States.

Since his entry into office, the American president has repeatedly expressed the idea of ​​the expansion of the United States in Greenland, triggering a widespread condemnation and discomfort on the island itself and in the global diplomatic community. Greenland is considered to be strategically important for defense and as a future source of mineral wealth.

In his interview with NBCS meets the press, Trump was invited to explain if they would exclude strength against the territory.

I do not exclude him. I'm not saying I'm going to do it, but I don't exclude anything. No, not there. We need Greenland very badly. Greenland is a very small quantity of people, who take care of treating them, and cherishing them, and all this. But we need it for international security, Trump said.

NPR and PBS repel against Trump's order to reduce funding

The heads of American public broadcaster besieged, the national public radio (NPR) and the public Broadcast Service (PBS), defended themselves against the efforts of the Trump administration to reduce the financing of taxpayers, both saying to a Talkshow on Sunday that they envisaged legal options.

PBSS Director General Paula Kerger told CBS News to the Nation that the threats directed by Republicans to withdraw federal funding from public broadcasters existed for decades but are different this time.

Kerger said: They come after us in different ways, we have never seen any circumstance like this, and obviously were going to push very hard, because what is at risk are our stations, our public television, our public radio stations across the country.

Trump announces 100% prices on films produced in foreign land

Donald Trump announced on his social platform for truth on Sunday a 100% price on all films produced in foreign land.

In his post, he said he authorized the Ministry of Commerce and the US trade representative immediately started to institute such a price, although he has given any detail on the way in which he would be implemented.

This is a concerted effort of other nations and, therefore, a threat of national security, said Trump in the social post of truth. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!

The Arts Agency puts an end to dozens of subsidies after Trump offers to eliminate Nea

Dozens of American artistic organizations have been informed that government grant offers have been terminated, a few hours after Donald Trump proposed to eliminate federal agencies that support the arts, human sciences and learning.

The cancellation of grant offers was reported in United States organizations, including an offer of $ 25,000 to a game house in Portland, Oregon, a few hours before the opening of a new production, August Wilsons Joe Turners comes and disappeared.

Trump feels of the tug of political gravity as the economy flickers and the polls plunge

The president began his second term quickly and furious with a wave of largely doubtful activities, but analysts say that the honeymoon is over, writes the goalkeepers David Smith.

After a hundred days when Trump sometimes seemed invincible, political gravity was exercised. A majority of Americans consider him both a potential failure and dictator. From courts to the streets, law firms at university campuses, the revolt swells. Republicans are considering mid-term elections for years in the midst of nervousness.

The honeymoon is over, said John Zogby, author and sounder. He actually wasted his a hundred days, maybe you can discuss, doing too much, without succeeding with a lot and the hand his hand. At the end of the 100 days, his survey numbers reflect an unsuccessful district. Each survey I know, including mine, does it upside down.

What happened to others today:

Trump said on Sunday that he ordered prisons at the Federal Office to rebuild and reopen the infamous Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay to house the most ruthless and violent Americas.

Trump said he was planning to appoint his deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller as a national security advisor and plans to appoint a successor to Mike Waltz in the six months. Trump made the comments while talking to journalists about Air Force One.

An ultra -nationalist who opposes military aid to Ukraine, vilified EUS leaders, and calls himself Donald Trumps Natural Ally won the first round of the presidential vote of Romansias.

