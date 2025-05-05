Will it be a reality or just Omon-omon?

Suara.com – 'Sing' is by the way Asset division bill Still heard. This time came from the president PRABOWO SUBIANTO. He expressed his support so that the bill was immediately adopted.

However, this is not the first time that support has been heard. The previous president, Joko Widodo, also expressed the same thing once. In fact, so far, the bill has never become a law.

Prabowo said that the ratification of this bill should not simply be “Omon-Oon”. There must be a concrete step. If it is difficult to consolidate DPRHe can take another way: publish a government regulation instead of the law (PERPPU).

In front Thousands of workers who have thrilled the Monas region, Jakarta, President PRABOWO SUBIANTO expressed its support for the entering bill of assets. The declaration was made during the commemoration of May 1 Thursday (1/5/2025) and was immediately welcomed by the masses of workers from various unions.

President Prabowo suffered during the celebration of World Labor Day in Monas, Jakarta. (Suara.com/alfian)

“Brothers, in the context of eradication corruptionI support the law on asset deprivation. It is good to help you not want to return the asset. I just pull it. All right? “Cried Prabowo loudly.

The message he wanted to transmit was clearly a resistance to corruption. Prabowo stressed that the wealth of the country was to return to the people and be kept for mutual survival.

However, the public does not want to hear the promise. The researcher Center for Anti-Corruption Studies (Pukat UGM), Zaenur Rohman, assessed that the Prabowo Declaration must be proven by a concrete action. In addition, this is not the first time that Prabowo has promised to eradicate corruption. From the threat of pursuing corrupters to Antarctica, the declaration “forgiving the corrupters as long as they return money”, everything is always in the form of rhetoric.

“What is expected now is a concrete step. Do not stop at Omon-Oon,” said Zaenur when he was contacted by Suara.com, Friday 2/5/2025).

The president of the IM57 + institute Lakso Anindito also said the same thing. He said he was waiting for the real action of the declaration. Lakso stressed that the words would be good, made.

“And not just a simple rhetoric,” he told Suara.com.

Doubt is not without reason. Because the previous president, Joko Widodo or Jokowi has also briefly transmitted the insistence on several occasions on several occasions that the asset seizure bill immediately approved by the DPR.

For example, during the commemoration of World Anti-Corruption Day on December 12, 2023, Jokowi said that it was important that the bill was immediately ratified as a law. Because the bill is a mechanism for the restoration of state losses due to corruption.

“But until the end of his position (Jokowi), the asset seizure bill has not been carried out,” said Lakso.

Publish

Prabowo could not just throw responsibility for the DPR. Said Laksanto Utomo, researcher of the UGM Trawl. As president, Prabowo has a wider space.

The proof, the revision of the TNI law, the Minerba law and the Bunm law can go fast. All this because there is a strong encouragement of the government. Thus, for the bill for the entry of assets, similar encouragement is very possible.

Zaenur Rohman agrees. According to him, Prabowo was able to consolidate the president general of political parties. After all, the majority of DPR members come from the support coalition party. Political support was in hand, just a desire to act.

“If the president who collects, who pushes directly, can be effective. The TNI bill yesterday, the proof is lightning quickly,” said Zaenur.

Illustration of the asset division bill. [Ist]

However, if the consolidation of the parties seems heavy, there are still other options to publish Perppu. This step is legally legitimate and shows a real commitment.

Prabowo could not say that the process was still in the hands of the DPR. At the time of Jokowi, the presidential letter for the discussion of this bill had been sent to the DPR on May 4, 2023, with number R-22 / PRES / 05/2023.

According to Zaenur, the DPR is a political institution. Of course, if they have an interest – even a fear.

“The DPR seems worried. As if it were afraid of this bill, it will be a weapon to eat Mr.,” said Zaenur.

Dynamic in the DPR

Doubts on the DPR are not without base. The consolidation of parties by Prabowo is important because political maneuvers in Parliament are often unpredictable.

For example in March 2023. At that time, Commission III of the House of Representatives held a meeting with the coordinated ministry of policy and security. Mahfud MD, as Minister of Coordination of Policy and Security at the time, asked that the bill on the seizure of assets is immediately approved.

The answer was surprising. Bambang Wuryanto alias Bambang Pacul, president of Commission III of the DPR at the time, in fact made a declaration which implies the transaction of the legislation process.

“The Republic here is easy sir, in this Senayan. The lobby is not here sir. It is here according to their respective bosses,” he said. The point is clear: the blessing of the president of the party is more determined than the argument of the law or the public interest.

In other words, the discussion of this bill could have drawn quickly as long as the Party President accepted. This is a strong reason why Prabowo must intervene directly.

The asset seizure bill itself is not a new problem. This speech has appeared since 2003, led by Ppatk. The script was initially compiled in 2008, in the era of President Sby. Yenti Garnasih Expert in money laundering from Trisakti University, was involved in his preparation.

The preparation process even sparked a debate. The fact is that a difference in view arises: if the title must be “asset deprivation” or “asset recovery”.

However, once entered the DPR, the discussion has evaporated. According to Yenti, in 2009-2010, which coincided with the political year of the bill was practically no longer discussed.

“Immediately more concern. Their thoughts were only the election at that time,” he said.

For two decades of surveillance, Yenti concluded: the main obstacle is in Parliament. Many DPR members hesitate to discuss this bill because they feel threatened.

Consequently, he deemed it important for Prabowo to encourage the coalition party to immediately transmit this bill in a law. Without these encouragement, the discussion could disappear in the middle of short -term political interests.

Why is the seizure of the asset law important?

The bill on the asset division can be a crucial breakthrough in the eradication of corruption. Not only does a question of punishing the authors, but also of restoring state loss concretely.

Yenti Garnasih, an expert in money laundering, confirmed his emergency. According to him, this rule allows officials such as the KPK, the prosecutor's office and the national police to seize the assets of the authors of corruption – even if the authors have fled or died.

Basic? Non -condemned principles of confiscation. In other words, the State can directly continue the assets of the crime product, without having to wait for the verdict of the court against the person.

“The goods trial, not for the culprit,” said Yenti.

In addition, the authorities can seize the assets of the state organizer who is not fair. If an official has a wealth that is not comparable to income and cannot prove its origin, assets can be confiscated for the State.

The effect is very important. Quoting Hukumonline.com, this invoice can reduce the time and cost of case management. Meanwhile, the process of confiscation of assets through obstacle criminal channels and takes a long time.

In addition, the asset substitution mechanism is also regulated. If the assets of the crime product are abroad and are difficult to reach, it can be replaced by other assets whose value is equivalent.

However, said Yenti, the preparation of the rules must be clear. Including where the flow of assets that has been entered will be distributed. Do not only return to the treasure of the state without clarity.

He cited the case of corruption of the BTS Kominfo project. The value of the project is 10 Billions IDR, but Idr 8 Billions is corrupt. Ideally, Yenti said, the assets confiscated from convicted people must be returned to the Ministry of Communication and Information so that the project can be prosecuted.

“Do not leave the project blocked because the budget is corrupt. The state is always responsible for meeting the needs of the public,” he said.

This bill is not only a question of law. It is a matter of justice. The question of the extent to which the State, through its legal apparatus, really restores the losses of people due to corruption.

“It seems that later, this application of the law is really good or not? Optimal to recover money from the stolen state?” Close Yenti.