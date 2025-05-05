Donald Trump says he will reopen the notorious prison of Alcatraz Island in San Francisco





President Donald Trump says he orders his government to reopen and extend Alcatraz, the former notorious prison on a Californian island that is difficult to reach off San Francisco which has been closed for more than 60 years.

In an article on his social site Truth on Sunday evening, Trump wrote that: “For too long, America was plagued by vicious, violent and repeated criminal offenders, the lie of society, which will never contribute anything other than misery and suffering. When we were a more serious nation, moreover, we could not block.

“This is why, today,” he said, “I direct the prisons office, with the Ministry of Justice, the FBI and internal security, to reopen a considerably enlarged and reconstructed Alcatraz, to house the most ruthless and violent America holders.”

Trump’s directive to rebuild and reopen the penitentiary a long time was the last salvo of his efforts to revise how and where federal prisoners and immigration prisoners are locked up. But such a decision would probably be an expensive and difficult proposal. The prison was closed in 1963 due to the ruined infrastructure and the high costs of repair and supply of the island, because all from fuel to food had to be brought by boat.

The implementation of the installation with modern standards would require massive investments at a time when the prison office has closed prisons for similar infrastructure problems.

The prison – sadly inevitable because of the strong ocean currents and the water of the cold Pacific that surrounds it – was known as “The Rock” and housed some of the most notorious criminals in the country, including the Gangster Al Capone and George “Machine Gun”.

It has long been part of the cultural imagination and has been the subject of many films, including “The Rock” with Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage.

Still during the 29th years, he was open, 36 men attempted 14 distinct escapes, according to the FBI. Almost all were captured or did not survive the attempt.

The fate of three private detainees – John Anglin, his brother Clarence and Frank Morris – is a debate and was dramatized in the 1979 film “Escape from Alcatraz” with Clint Eastwood.

The Alcatraz Island is now a major tourist site that operates by the National Park Service and is a designated national reference point.

Trump, returning to the White House Sunday evening after a weekend in Florida, said that he had the idea due to frustrations with the “radicalized judges” who insisted that those who were expelled receive regular procedure. Alcatraz, he said, has long been a “symbol of law and order. You know, he has a whole story.”

A spokesperson for the prisons office said in a statement that the agency “would comply with all presidential orders”. The spokesperson did not immediately answer questions from the Associated Press concerning the practicality and feasibility of the reopening of Alcatraz or the role of the agency in the future of the former prison given the control of the National Park Service on the island.

The former lecturer of the Chamber, Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat in California whose district includes the island, questioned the feasibility of reopening prison after so many years. “It is now a very popular national park and a major tourist attraction. The president's proposal is not serious,” she wrote on X.

The island serves as a real machine to revive at a revolted era of corrections. The Bureau of Prisons currently has 16 penitentiaries fulfilling the same high security functions as Alcatraz, including its maximum security factory in Florence, Colorado, and the American penitentiary on high land, Indiana, which houses the Chamber of Federal Death.

The order comes as Trump clashed with the courts while trying to send gang members accused to a maximum security prison in Salvador, without regular procedure. Trump also launched the legally questionable idea of ​​sending federal American prisoners to the center of confinement of terrorism, known as Cecot.

Trump also ordered the opening of a detention center in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to contain up to 30,000 of what he labeled the “worst criminal foreigners”.

The prisons office has faced a myriad of crises in recent years and has been subjected to a meticulous examination after Jeffrey Epstein's suicide in a federal prison in New York in 2019. An AP survey discovered deep and not reported faults in the Bureau of Prisons. The AP reports have disclosed a criminal activity generalized by employees, dozens of escapes, chronic violence, deaths and shortages of severe personnel who have hampered the responses to emergencies, including attacks and suicides.

AP's investigation has also revealed rampant sexual abuses in a federal prison for women in Dublin, California. Last year, President Joe Biden signed a law strengthening the supervision of the agency after the AP reported its many faults.

At the same time, the Bureau of Prisons operates in a state of flow – with a new recently installed director and a redefined mission which includes thousands of immigration prisoners in some of its prisons and prisons under an agreement with the Ministry of Homeland Security. Last year, the agency closed several facilities, in part to reduce costs, but is also building a new prison in Kentucky.

