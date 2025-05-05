Opinion | These thinkers have prepared the field for Trump the Almighty





With a move in his 100 days in power, President Trump sought to considerably expand executive power. The typical explanation is that he followed and widens a legal idea designed by the conservatives during the Reagan administration, unitary executive theory.

It is not even close. Mr. Trump went beyond that or any other general public concept. Instead, the members of his administration justify Trumps on the instinctive attraction of power by reaching a longer tradition of right thought which promotes an explicitly monarchical and even dictatorial rule.

These arguments imported from Europe and translated into the American context have achieved greater importance now than in all times since the 1930s.

Mr. Trumps first has been in power has provided a kind of experience in the application of these radical ideas. The alarming results show why no one in American history, so far, has tried to put them into practice and why they present an urgent threat to the nation.

Tradition begins with the legal theorist Carl Schmitt and can be followed in the work of the political philosopher Leo Strauss, thinkers affiliated with the Claremont Institute, a group of reflection in California with close links with the Trump movement, and the contemporary writings of the legal scientist Adrian Vermeule. Many on the right have bristled the presidential powers forced during the last century by two waves of administrative reform. The first dates back to the beginning of the 20th century and the rise of the bureaucratic-regulator during the progressive eras and the new offer. The second wave appeared in the 1970s, while the congress responded to the abuses of power by Richard Nixon.

The presidency has evolved to become an office exercising general (and often passive) surveillance of large departments and agencies, which are equipped with career officials that remain to all administrations.

Consequently, the presidents are limited by the layers of lawyers and other determining which is eligible according to the law and the previous one. This development occurred in part because the presidency can be the office most sensitive to the despotic or tyrannical rule.

This is where the most radical criticism emanating from the hard law concentrates its attention. Schmitt (who died in 1985) developed his most influential ideas during the turbulence and ineffective governance of Germanys Weimar Republic. In its opinion, liberalism has a fatal weakness. His aversion to violent conflicts pushes him to suffocate an intense debate with ostensibly neutral procedures that hide the truth about the nature of politics.

This truth is revealed in emergency situations: politics often requires making existential decisions about the good of the nation and especially to know who should be considered as his friend and who is his enemy. Liberalism supposedly incapacity to make such essential distinctions has led Schmitt to the idea that there is absolutely no liberal policy, only a liberal criticism of politics.

For Schmitt, someone must play in the role of sovereign decision makers. The legislatures are not suitable because they are easily transformed into quarrel factions. Administrative bureaucracies are not either, because they often accuse the rules and debates established without resolution. The two have helped to make Weimar in recent years what Schmitt described, in a 1929 conference, as an era of neutralization and depoliticization.

This leaves the executive as the best option for decisive action. It was this line of reasoning that led Schmitt to launch his support behind Adolf Hitlers' efforts in 1933 to transform himself into a sovereign Germanys.

Few people on the American today explicitly credit Schmitt for shaping their point of view on presidential power. This is not true for Leo Strauss (who died in 1973), the German Jew Migne de Weimar who influenced several generations of conservative academics and intellectuals in the United States. In his most influential book, Natural Right and History, Strauss subtly grants the views of Schmitts of politics, without mentioning it by name, and presents them as the ultimate in political wisdom.

Strauss establishes a timeless moral standard of what is intrinsically good or just in normal situations as a simple allowance of advantages and charges in a society. But there are also extreme situations those in which the very existence or independence of a society is at stake. In such situations, the normally valid natural rules are modifiable, allowing offices to do everything necessary to defend citizens against an absolutely unscrupulous and wild enemy.

Who can determine extreme situations? Strauss replies that it is the most competent and conscientious statesman who decides. The statesman must also identify foreign enemies as well as subversive elements at home.

In recent decades, the presidents of the two parties have used emergency declarations to improve their freedom of action. Barack Obama declared a dozen emergencies during his eight years in power. Trump said 13 in his first presidency, while Joe Biden said 11.

In just the first months of his second term, Trump said eight. He invoked authority there to deploy the army to the southern border and impose prices. He invoked the law on extraterrestrial enemies to give himself the power normally reserved for the war to bring together and expel immigrants which he classifies as constituting an invasion or a predatory foray for the nation. (The Supreme Court recently blocked the expulsion of migrants under this law.)

The Claremont Institute extended this intellectual line in America. Founded in 1979 in California by four students from Harry Jaffa, who studied with Strauss in the 1940s, the Institute cultivated a distinctive story of American history. It begins with the veneration for the country's foundation, which institutionalized timeless moral truths. He continues with respect for Abraham Lincolns.

For the following half-century, the United States has become the living incarnation of the best regime described in the texts of the ancient political philosophers.

Then came the fall: First Woodrow Wilson and the progressive movement, then the New Deal during the Great Depression, introduced the concept of living constitution which evolves to allow the creation of an administrative state with experts.

This form of administrative bureaucratic rule, often helped and encouraged by the judicial branch, stifles the spirit of state. This is why the scholars affiliated with Claremont were at the forefront of attempts simultaneously to make the administrative state back and consolidate the executive power at the office of the president.

Finally, Adrian Vermeule, of the Harvard Law School, combines an explicit schmitry influence with the desire to revive and apply elements of medieval political theology to the contemporary understanding of the presidency.

In an essay published last July, Mr. Vermeule relies on the reasoning deployed by the Supreme Court in several recent decisions to expose a maximalist theory which goes to the external logic limits of the presidential power. This theory affirms that the executive power is never given to the subordinate officers or the administrative agencies in its own right. It is rather only the executive power of the president, who alone embodies and gives a legal life to the legal authority of all his subordinates. What this implies is that no employee of the executive branch is independent of the president or can resist, not to mention the challenge of his will.

What sets for these thinkers? A conviction that executive governance combines maximum latitude to act with maximum power to execute decisions without deviation from civil servants or lawyers or deference to judges.

No one contributed more to this point of view in the administration and linked the president to these intellectual precursors that Russell Vought, director of the management and budget office. Many of Mr. Trumps The most daring affirmations of the executive power date back to Mr. Vought's proposals in the arenas affiliated with Claremont.

Here, you can see why, for example, Mr. Trump dismissed the general inspectors of more than a dozen federal agencies, despite the law obliging the president to give a notice of 30 days to the Congress and the cause of his intention to reject them. You can also see why Trump rejects the very idea of ​​a person or office in the executive power being independent of his will. He thinks he has an unlimited discretion of the application, which allows him to choose not to apply a duly promulgated legislation, as he did with the law prohibiting Tiktok.

The great danger of such an expansive vision, breathless of the executive power is that it threatens to transform the American presidency into a dictatorial office which does not take into account the separation of powers and seeks an undisputed primacy in its place.

He also claims that for his vast authority, an almost permanent state of emergency.

In a liberal democracy, it cannot be the end of history. It may be necessary in a real crisis for a president to act beyond the limits of ordinary moral and legal standards to guarantee the common good, but it is extremely risky to start treating a state of emergency as a new normal.

Such imperial governance has already led to mass deportations of so -called members of Venezuelan gangs to a notorious prison in Salvador without regular procedure. He also led Mr. Trump to force a confrontation on the restraint of funds appropriate by the Congress, to dissolve entire agencies authorized by the Congress and to ignore decisions, on more than one opportunity already, of federal judges.

This can leave the liberals in the somewhat surprising position to have to remind conservatives the crucial importance of the personal character and good faith in politics. The stronger the executive, the more important it is to reserve the office for the most honest of us. Mr. Trums the desire to bend or breaks the rules which generally constitute the presidents could make him an effective demolition ball for a right program. But the improvement of vigor and the authority of the presidency also undeniably increases the risk of dictatorial government.

The best way to mitigate this risk is to insist that the presidents accept decision constraints in a constitutional order defined by the separation of powers. And the only way to ensure that they will accept such limits may require that those looking for the highest functions show an understanding of these limits and accept them as a necessary bulwark against tyranny.

There is room to increase the capacity of presidents to act, but only if they are worthy of being entrusted to these dangerous powers.

