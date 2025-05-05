President Trump says he orders agencies to reopen Alcatraz – NBC Bay Area





President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he ordered the reopening of Alcatraz, a prison closed on an island in the Bay of San Francisco.

The president said he would lead the Federal Prisons Office, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to reopen and “enlarge” the prison.

Trump quoted violent crimes and the need to protect the American public for moving and plans to use the notorious island to “shelter the most ruthless and more violent delinquents”.

“We will no longer be hostage to criminals, thugs and judges who are afraid of doing their job and allowing us to illegally withdraw criminals, who have entered our country,” said the president in his message on Truth Social. “The reopening of Alcatraz will serve as a symbol of law, order and justice. We will do America again!”

Trump then doubled in motion when he addressed journalists on Sunday.

"Becautles the judges, so many of these radicalized judges, they want to have trials for each, to think of that, each person who is illegally in our country, they have arrived illegally, that would mean millions of trials, "Trump told journalists." And it's so ridiculous of what's going on. And it has been a symbol for a long time, Alcatraz, of everything he is, you know, a sad symbol, but it is a symbol of law and order. ""

The order comes as the president was during a public confrontation with the courts while his government was trying to send gang members accused to a prison in Salvador.

The Alcatraz Island was included as part of the National Park Service unit in 1972, when the Congress created the National Leisure Zone of Golden Gate.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, Alcatraz was closed because it was too expensive to operate. When the prison closed in 1963, it was estimated that more than $ 5 million were necessary to restore and maintain the prison.

“This figure did not include daily operating costs – Alcatraz was almost three times more expensive to operate than any other federal prison,” said the office website.

In 1959, the daily cost per capita in Alcatraz was $ 10.10, according to the Federal Agency.

During its activities, the prison, nicknamed “The Rock”, housed criminals like Al Capone and George Machine Gun Kelly. During the 29 years, the prison was open, around 36 men tried to escape the prison, but all were taken or did not survive, according to the FBI.

The island sees more than a million visitors per year and has been the subject of many traditional films.

The National Park Service and Alcatraz officials did not immediately respond to the request for comments from the NBC Bay region.

Since the announcement, Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) said that this decision is a “crusade to sabotage the rule of law”.

“The edict reveals that Alcatraz, who is a museum, will be reopened as a prison is absurd on face,” said Wiener. “This great tourist attraction generates significant income for the federal government and supports many jobs.” He specifically underlines the judges who will not let him expel who he wants without regular procedure as justification of this blow. If Trump is serious about this, it is only a step more in his dismantling of democracy a domestic gulag in the middle of the Bay of San Francisco.

The lecturer of the American chamber Emerita, Nancy Pelosi, went to social networks and questioned the announcement. The president's announcement was “not serious,” she wrote on X.

Governor's office Gavin Newsom also said that this decision seemed to be “Distraction Day in Washington, DC

