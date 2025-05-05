Why should work not move correctly

Photo by Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images

For each political problem, there is always a simple, obvious and erroneous response. In the case of disappointing work disappointing in these elections, the loss of Runcorn and 198 council seats, which would have double what the strategists of the party expected that the bad response was a reshuffle of the panicked government and a change of policy to the right.

Political defeats are punishing, but they can be instructive if they are analyzed correctly. The strength of the reform of the creation of a multi -party electoral competition must be recognized, but it is part of a trend of a decade. Brexit, The Corbyn Surge, Boris Johnsons Landslide, Keir Starmers Victory last year. They were all a change request. Support for reform is the last demonstration.

The work rolled this tide with their general electoral slogan. But what did the government made who made a difference? The emblematic policy that always appears in discussion groups is the reduction of winter fuel allocation why work, swing voters ask, attack retirees? Voters cannot find an answer, especially because the Labor government has not been able to explain it, except by saying that they did not want to do it.

It is always impossible for political parties to justify actions contrary to their fundamental values ​​and to the brand's work consists in extending the welfare state which does not reduce it. The next inexplicable workforce of the workforce is to reduce 4,500 per year compared to one million disabled people. The discussion groups are revolted when they hear that work proposals mean that people who cannot wash below their size will lose advantages and should embark on work.

This week's election results will be a just reprimand for the Keir Starmers government. And a vote for the reform is, in truth, a form of voting against neoliberal austerity work rather than a request for a more racist immigration system. You just have to watch Nigel Farages Rebranding as Imi of workers who support nationalization. When the most charismatic politician in the United Kingdom is to cosplay the social democracy, his time for a real progressive party to be faithful to himself.

There are five stages that the workforce should take to respond to this electoral problem. The first is the most difficult to recognize that voters are right. (In a democracy, they are never mistaken.) The work must recognize his mistakes, apologize for them and repair the damage. The only way to start restoring confidence is to recognize that the winter fuel allocation cup was the decisive moment for the government of Keir Starmers, which makes work cruel.

The second step is to start promoting popular working policies with voters. It turns out that there are many, they never seem to have a leading place in the communication grid no 10. Rental reform. New rights for workers. Increase in remuneration for teachers, doctors and nurses. Increase the national minimum wage to 65% of the median salary. Great British energy. Nationalize the railroad and steel. It is time to stop being radical by stealth.

Third, start using the ministers responsible for these policies to promote them. Overall, it is the sweet on the left in the wardrobe that makes popular things. So get Angela Rayner, Ed Miliband and Heidi Alexander there. To paraphrase Tony Blair, the Starmer government is its best to its softest left. It is also one of the many reasons why the relentless briefing against the most popular politicians should stop.

Fourth, once the Labor government has accepted the key to its social democracy success, it can begin to develop a national doctrine. Part of the success of the Starmers government on an international scale is that David Lammy formulated the approach of progressive realism work. It works well for all international policy, be it defense and security, trade, aid or geopolitics. The challenge by examining Wes Streting reform agendas, Shabana Mahmood, Bridget Phillipson, Liz Kendall, Jonathan Reynolds and Angela Rayner is to identify the principle or common ideology. Even the conservatives had a leveling up which, although imprecise and difficult to measure, was a clear intention. Modern social democrats must be without shame that their objective is to reduce inequalities.

Finally, regret is not enough politicians, the missteps must be reversed. How to do that? Start by finding the money. It has always been clear that Rachel Reeves will not change his tax rules, the global economic turbulence induced by Trump makes this even less likely. However, the Printemps Declaration has shown that another route on 3 billion brands has been approved by the Office for budget responsibility due to changes in planning laws and regulations. Attach Angela Rayner the task of finding more space for the head by accelerating reforms. If it can be done once, it can be broken twice. Other ministers can be loaded in the same way. What would, for example, be the economic advantage of making HS2? Or create a progressive free trade area with Canada and Australia with their new governments?

Voters' justifiable criticism deserves a creative and progressive response. If this Labor government should again say, these local elections must be interpreted as a late and alarming reminder.

