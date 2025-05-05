Prime Minister Modi holds security meetings with the heads of service, the Minister of Defense, Rajnath Singh, comes from the “suitable response”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held a series of high -level security meetings with services in recent days. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said talks were underway for an “appropriate response” to the authors of Pahalgam's attack. Meetings are involved in the middle of increased tensions between India and Pakistan and the growing speculation of a strong response following the murderous terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam from Jammu-et-Cachemire, which made 26 lives. The department heads meet PM Modi

The airline chief, the air chief, Marshal AP Singh, met Prime Minister Modi on Sunday, May 4, to discuss the security situation, PTI reported. This follows a similar meeting on Saturday May 2 between the admiral of the navy, Dinesh K Tripathi and the Prime Minister, where the chief of the navy informed him of the situation in the sea of ​​Oman. Read more: the United States supports India to defend itself: the Secretary of Defense Hegseth in Rajnath The Prime Minister also held a meeting on camera with the three heads of service, the Defense Head (CDS), the National Security Advisor (NSA) and the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh on April 29. Modi has granted the armed forces the “complete operational freedom” to decide the moment, the method and the target of India's response to the attack by Pahalgam. Subsequent individual meetings took place with the military, navy and air force chiefs individually. The military chief, General Uinendra Dwivedi also met President Droupadi Murmu on April 30, spending more than an hour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to the news18. The stand of the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh In a separate incident, Rajnath Singh said it was his responsibility to work with the armed forces and to deliver a “suitable response” to those who were looking at India. Read more: India will identify, follow and punish all terrorists, explains PM Modi on the terrorist attacks of Pahalgam “As Minister of Defense, it is my responsibility to work with soldiers and ensure the protection of the country's borders … to give an appropriate response,” said Singh by PTI, while he was speaking during an event in Delhi on May 4. “I want to assure you that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, what you deserve will certainly happen,” said Singh, adding: “You all know our Prime Minister Narendra Modi very well … You are also aware of the way he learned to take risks in his life.” India's response to Pahalgam attack so far Following the attack, India has suspended the main provisions of the Industry Water Treaty, closed level crossings at the borders of Attari-Wagah, downgraded diplomatic links and imposed a complete commercial prohibition with Pakistan. Recent actions include stopping postal services and the prohibition of Pakistani ships from Indian ports. New Delhi quoted “cross -border terrorism” to the attack on Pahalgam and reiterated that the authors, their donors and the planners will be brought to justice. Find out more: SC protects the family faced with deportation to Pakistan, asks the authorities to check the documents Although the details of the military meetings remain classified, government sources have told PTI that operational preparation and intelligence sharing were key discussion areas. The Prime Minister reportedly said “national determination to bring a crushing blow to terrorism”.

