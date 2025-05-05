We really need Greenland, says Trump, renewing the threat of using the military force to annex Danish territory





President Donald Trump has renewed his threat of using the military force to annex Greenland, saying that in an interview with NBC News, he did not exclude him to make Danish territory that is part of the United States.

This is the last of it on many comments on the takeover of the island rich in resources, which he insists on the needs of the United States for national security purposes.

I do not exclude him, he told NBC News Kristen Welker in an interview that was broadcast on Sunday. I'm not saying I'm going to do it, but I don't exclude anything.

We really need Greenland, said Trump. Greenland is a very small quantity of people, who take care of treating them, and cherishing them, and all this. But we need it for international security.

He added that he doubted that it happens, but that the possibility is certainly there.

Trump has repeatedly expressed his interest in the purchase of the island, or the United States which takes it by force or by economic coercion, even if NATO Ally Denmark and Greenland firmly rejected the idea.

There are some factors aroused this interest; Greenland has a unique geopolitical position, seated between the United States and Europe, which could help repel any potential attack in Russia, experts said. It is also located along a key shipping route and is part of Greenland-oscaland-United Kingdom Gap, a strategic maritime region.

But experts also suspect that Trump looks at other aspects of Greenland, such as his natural resource mine, which can become more accessible because climate change melts ice territories. These include oil and gas, and rare land metals with high demand for electric cars, wind turbines and military equipment.

Since Trump began to express his plans for his presidency in December, his desire to annex Greenland raised questions about the future security of the islands while the United States, Russia and China argue in the Arctic.

But Greenland has strongly rejected.

President Trump says the United States will get Greenland. Let me be clear: the United States will not get it. We do not belong to anyone else. We decide on our own future, the Prime Minister of Islands Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in March after Trump again suggested the use of military force.

Greenland is not the only sovereign territory that Trump has its goal; The president has repeatedly threatened to annex Canada and make it the 51st American state, bitterly the relations between the two long -standing allies.

Last week, the Liberal Party of Canada pushed victory in the federal elections, Prime Minister Mark Carney on a wave of anti-Trump feeling and the use of his victory speech to declare Canada would never give in to the United States.

During the NBC interview on Sunday, Trump said it was very unlikely that Hed used military force to annex Canada.

I don't see him with Canada. I don't see it, I must be honest with you, he said.

He added that Hed had spoken on the phone with Carney after his victory in the elections, qualifying the Canadian chief as a very nice man. Trump congratulated Carney, but they didn’t discuss Canada’s annexation threat, he said.

Carney is expected to visit Trump in Washington on Tuesday. When asked if the subject would appear during this visit, Trump replied: I will always talk about it.

If Canada was a state, it would be great, Trump added. It would be a darling state.

