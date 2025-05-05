Donald Trump announces that Alcatraz prison will reopen





After lifting red flags with the plans of his administration to expel and imprison American citizens abroad, Donald Trump reopens one of the most notorious prisons in the country.

On Sunday, the president announced his intention to “rebuild and open” the Federal Penitentiary of Alcatraz, which is on an island off the coast of San Francisco and has been out of service since 1963, and exploited by the National Park Service since 1972.

“Reconstruct and open Alcatraz! For too long, America has been prey to vicious, violent and repeated criminal offenders, the lie of society, which will never contribute anything other than misery and suffering,” he wrote on Truth Social. “When we were a more serious nation, in the past time, we did not hesitate to enclose the most dangerous criminals and to keep them away from anyone who could harm. This is how it is supposed to be.

Trump added: “This is why, today I direct the prison office, with the Ministry of Justice, FBI and internal security, to reopen an Alcatraz significantly enlarged and rebuilt, to house the most ruthless and violent holders in America. We will not be more hostage to criminals, fogs and judges who are afraid of doing their job and allowing us to remove criminals, who enter the country and the judges who are afraid of doing their job. The reopening of Alcatraz will serve as a symbol, order and justice.

A prison office spokesman told the Associated Press that they “comply with all presidential orders”.

Open from 1934 to 1963, Alcatraz (alias le Rocher) was known for its isolation in cold, severe and infested shark of the Bay of San Francisco. At least 36 men tried to escape during this period, almost all were captured or dead. The prison has since been presented in films such as Birdman of Alcatraz (1962), Escape d'Alcatraz (1979) and The Rock (1996), also serving as a set of filming in many other projects, as well as a tourist attraction during the decades.

In January, Trump made a prescription for the Pentagon and the Ministry of Internal Security to reopen a detention center in Guantánamo Bay in Cuba to contain up to 30,000 immigrants expelled from the United States, which poptus described as “the worst criminal criminal threatening the American people”.

The Trump administration has recently been examined for sending more than 200 alleged gang members of Venezuela to a notorious mega-prison in Salvador without regular procedure.

“The inhabitants are the next, the locals.

