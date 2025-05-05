Jokowi response on the constitution and indictment Gibran





Kompas.com – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), finally spoke in response to the discourse of the elimination of vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka proposed by the forum withdrawn from TNI-Polri to the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR). The speech began with accusations that Gibran – who was also the eldest son of Jokowi – had violated the Constitution in the application process as vice -president. But Jokowi considered that the accusation was baseless, because according to him, all the stages which were adopted were in accordance with the procedures. “Yes, everyone already knows that President Prabowo Suubianto and Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka received a mandate from the people through general elections,” said Jokowi during his solo meeting on Monday (5/5/2025). Also read: Grib Factory Seal, Central Kalimantan Governor: It is not a CSO state! In addition, Jokowi said that the discussion of dismissal is part of the dynamics of democracy and is a form of legal aspirations of society. “An aspiration, a proposal is correct in a democratic country like us,” he said by responding to the proposal for the elimination of Gibran from the post of vice-president. With regard to the accusations of violations of the Constitution, Jokowi stressed that various legal proceedings were filed and that the process took place openly. “Everything is everything. There is already a trial,” he said, referring to the legal process that had been launched before the 2024 elections. The former mayor of Solo also recalled that the process of dismissing state representatives, including the vice-president, could not be done at random. He said that the dismissal mechanism must go through a strict constitutional route, ranging from the MPR to the Constitutional Court (MK). “Thanks to the MPR, he must transmit the MK. Again to the MPR, I think. The constitutional process is like that,” he said. Jokowi also stressed that the Constitution had given clear restrictions and directives concerning the reasons for the dismissal, such as cases of corruption and other despicable actions. “In fact, just if corruption, make despicable and the others according to the constitution alone. Viewed in our Constitution, it is clear and clear,” he said. When asked if he had discussed this question directly with Gibran, Jokowi said he had not yet communicated with this issue.

Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://regional.kompas.com/read/2025/05/05/124719478/respons-jokowi-soal-gibran-langgar-konstitusi-dan-pemakzulan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos