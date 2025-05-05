Politics
Nigel Farage: Three Conservatives put on the reform of the reform look at a curator – Boris Johnson
The conservative initiates put at least three conservative deputies on Watch after the reform of the Turquoise tidal wave of the United Kingdom brought a hammer to the authority of Kemi Badenoch barely six months to become the leader of the opposition.
After a battery in the local elections of 2025, a high level trio is now supposed to flirt by crossing the soil of the populist party of Nigel Farage.
Reform UK has already courted a certain number of disgruntled curators – notably now the mayor of Grand Lincolnshire, Lady Andrea Jenkyns and the former deputy for Dudley, Marco Longhi.
Ashfield MP Lee Anderson finally launched the flood last year, leaving the Tories before the breakthrough of Reform UK in the 2024 general elections.
Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch
Getty
More than 60 reform candidates in the United Kingdom in the local elections of 2025 had also been card carriers-the success of Sarah Pochin in Runcorn & Helsby being considered a symbol of the farage capacity to win ex-ties.
Earlier this year, GB News revealed that Reform UK had attracted conservative Bigwigs graciously of existing fading relationships with veteran breakers.
Reform UK president Zia Yusuf told the popular chain: we have experienced enormous growth among those who seek to defection to reform, despite no effort to raise awareness. Indeed, they can see that the reform finally breaks the two former parties in hand on British politics and are ready to defend the British people.
A source of reform in the United Kingdom has added: they come to us. Was not going to take everyone, but they are as fed up as the country.
But with the political crusades of Farage – both in Ukip and Reform UK – propelled by defections, GB News took a look at the three big names in the CCHQ defection monitoring list.
Read the latest stories of GB News on the rise of Reform UK:
Suella Braverman
Rael Braverman, Suella Braverman and Nigel Farage
Rael Braverman
Age: 45
Experience: ex-secretary at home
Majority: 6,079 in Fareham and Waterlooville
Brexit: leave
Political faction: European research group
Suella Braverman refused to exclude defects to reform the United Kingdom for a while.
The former secretary, whose husband Rael went to the populist party last year, underlined the “common ground” shared by many conservative deputies and those who enlisted in the ranks of the reform in January.
With a merger between the reform and the conservatives who looked more and more, Braverman is considered to be the most likely conservative to jump the ship.
But speculations on Braverman crossing the ground go back well before the change of her husband.
Speaking shortly after the 2024 general elections, the deputy for Fareham & Waterlooville said: “I hope I am not pushed to reform by my colleagues.”
Such a decision would give Farage a lot to smile, with the high -level deputy Fareham & Waterlooville who won a hammer at Kemi Badenoch.
Although Badenoch organizes the Night of the Pool of Braverman in 2018, the couple was locked in a bitter ship during the leadership race of the Tory 2024 party.
During the first meeting of the ghost cabinet of the Tories after the general elections, Badenoch seemed to suggest that Braverman had a “very public” nervous breakdown for having made public attacks against the party during the electoral campaign.
And Braverman would also ensure that Farage can double on his rejection of Reform UK by having a “woman problem”, with Lady Andrea Jenkyns and Sarah Pochin last week showing that “Girl Power” had helped to propel the Raz of Turquoise tidal.
Latest stories about Suella Braverman's defection rumors:
Sir Edward Leigh
Father of the Sir Edward Leigh house speaking during the debate of the bill on terminal adults (end of life)
Pennsylvania
Age: 74
Experience: father of the house
Majority: 3,532 in Gainsborough
Brexit: leave
Political faction: common sense group
“We can, I think, invite reform voters and frage to join us,” said Sir Edward Leigh following the 2024 general elections.
In fact, the father of the house went further by suggesting that the deputy for Clacton could stand to lead the conservative party.
Leigh, who was elected for the first time in the House of Commons in 1983, continued to challenge Kemi Badenoch by demanding a closer relationship with frage.
Speaking in February, the conservative veteran told GB News that the chances of a merger or a case with Farage was 70%.
Despite Badenoche on several occasions, all of the friendly arrangement with Farage, Leigh has also stopped throwing his weight behind the conservative chief.
When asked if Badenoch would lead the conservatives to the next general elections, Leigh said: I have no idea. I wish him good luck. But I must say that going back into history, we burned three leaders after we have badly lost in 1997 before arriving at the one who won.
So anyone who is a leader at the moment, and by the way, if Robert Jenrick had won people criticized him and said he is a conservative boy, he is disconnected.
So who knows who will take us to the next [election] But I wish him good luck.
Jack Rankin
Mp of Windsor Jack Rankin
GB News
Age: 32
Experience: Tory with fresh face
Majority: 6,457 in Windsor
Brexit: leave
Political faction: conservative migration criticism
Windsor Jack Rankin's deputy quickly emerges as a new member of the right Tory, leaving his mark in the House of Commons.
The 32 -year -old man made rather contributed to conservative failures, in particular immigration.
Writing for a conservative house shortly after being elected, Rankin said: “The truth is looking at us all in the face, we had the reasons that criticized us again and again at the door for many brutal campaign months. We lost because we have not managed to deliver on several occasions what we promised in 2019.
“We said we would get our borders and write immigration, and we have done the opposite.”
Rankin also raised the eyebrows by signing the old MP Rupert Lowe screening calling for mass expulsion of illegal migrants.
Windsor's deputy stressed Lowe's proposal remains the conservative party policy, but he apparently apparently decided to stop joining other preservatives with a fresh face to be too critical of Reform UK.
Can anyone stop the reform of the United Kingdom? The familiar enemy of Nigel Farage has changed to remove the unthinkable
With the Sunday Times revealing that the conservative donors, the deputies and the ex-aides plotted during the weekend of the banking holidays to dethrone Kemi Badenoch, a sounder put his head above the parapet to present the name of the only conservative who could be up to membership in Nigel Farage.
While the secretary of Shadow Justice, Robert Jenrick, is the name of everyone's lips, the executive director of Common, Luke Tryl, identified the curator who is the main threat of the reform of the United Kingdom – although he is not a member of the Parliament.
The 60-year-old curator, who is perhaps just as much a figure of pot as a frage, curry of large levels of support among voters, in particular Brexit.
After having spent the last two years outside the House of Commons, crushing the rumors of return with analog non-responses, many conservatives seem to consider Boris Johnson as the best of the Conservatives to avoid political extinction.
Tryl said: The only conservative politician who could bring together the affection was Boris Johnson. Some cannot forgive him for partygate, but among those who had gone from conservatives to the reform of the United Kingdom, there was the feeling that Johnson was the only conservative who “obtained” and could speak to them.
The problem with other potential replacements is that they may suffer from a Ron Desantis problem [the former Florida Governor who failed to beat Donald Trump in the Republican primaries]. They can hit the right notes, but in a way that does not have a real human connection with the electorate that Farage undoubtedly enjoys very much.
Read the latest stories from GB News on Boris Johnson's potential return:
The senior personalities of Reform UK remain particularly scathing about Johnson, with Zia Yusuf and Nigel Farage both slipping to the former Prime Minister for his manipulation of Brexit and the passage in No10.
Farage expressed his particular frustrations on how the conservatives of Johnson treated the Brexit party before the 2019 general elections.
Speaking before the general elections of 2024, Farage said: it was corruption. It was corruption at the most extraordinary level. And those who know me when this offer was made said that they have never heard me shouting so hard. I was angry with total corruption.
Johnson denied the complaint of frage, adding: I did not do any deal.
Earlier this year, GB News heard initiates about how Johnson remains the Trump card of the Conservative Party to thwart Farage.
A loyalist Johnson told GB News: in private, the Bigwigs of the reform include and respect the threat of Boris. “”
Another added: without Boris in the mixture, Farage makes most of the politicians bland, sly and useless.
Boris has more charisma, connection and vision than Farage, therefore – naturally – a reform would be horrified and rightly terrified if he was back into play. “
However, Johnson sought to give Badenoch a slight boost after his catastrophe of local elections in 2025.
Writing for the Daily Mail, the former Prime Minister said: “In fact, I would say that on the basis of these results, the conservatives under Kemi Badenoch have a good luck growing the next elections. It is because the results reveal the first and the most important condition for a conservative victory The extreme vulnerability of the Labor government.”
Despite Johnson's warm lyrics on Badenoch, a number of political commentators advised people to “read between the lines” in the middle of growing calls to the former minister of the old bonus to find his way to the front line.
And refusing to exclude a return last year, Johnson told GB News: “As I said, and I repeat, the chances of my return assembly, back in No10, are about as good as my chances of being reincarnated as an olive, or beheaded by a Frisbee, or to be locked in an abandoned refrigerator.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gbnews.com/politics/nigel-farage-reform-tories-defection-boris-johnson
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Xi Jinping to attend major celebrations of victory for the Patriotic War in Russia
- No consensus in Modi-Rahul-Cji Meet, the director of the CBI, Praveen Sood, can obtain an extension of one year | India News
- Football gossip, paper talking and rumors about the transfer: Man Utd ready to participate in the race for Brentford Vooruit Bryan Mbeumo | Football news
- President Donald Trump makes criticism with the image of artificial intelligence of himself as a pope before the Papal conclave
- Myanmar: The survivors of the earthquake shares their stories
- Tata IPL Today Match Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Full Scorecard
- Trump looks at Erdogan's help to end the Ukrainian war
- Prabowo rejects the label of “Puppet President”, denies jokowi control
- Albanes has won the Australian election in the plot of plot
- Catholics criticize Trump after publishing the image of himself as a pope
- Rwanda confirms discussions with us on the reception of expelled migrants | Migration news
- View upcoming activities in Fountain Hills