Trump orders a 100% price on foreign films

President Donald Trump extended his business war on the cinema on Sunday.

Trump, in an evening article on his social media platform Truth Social, said that he had asked the trade department and the US sales representative to place a 100% price on films produced outside the United States and imported to America.

The film industry in America dies from a very rapid death. Other countries offer all kinds of incentives to keep our filmmakers and studios from the United States, wrote Trump in his article. Consequently, I authorize the Ministry of Commerce and the Representative of the United States trade immediately to start the institute process a 100% price on all the films that enter our country which are produced in foreign land. We want films made in America, once again!

We do not know at all how such a price would be imposed. Films are an intellectual property, not goods, they therefore represent a kind of service which is not currently subject to prices. However, the USTR notes that certain services can be subject to certain non -tariff commercial obstacles, such as regulations and tax incentives. They could disadvantage American cinema.

Many foreign cities have offered significant tax lounge to movie and television studios to shoot films and programs outside Hollywood. This has led to a large number of productions to move operations to places like Toronto and Dublin. In response, Californian governor Gavin Newsom proposed a massive tax credit to bring production to Hollywood.

Hollywood, and many other areas in the United States, are devastated, Trump wrote. It is a concerted effort of other nations and, therefore, a national security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!

Although Hollywood is far from devastated, cinema tickets have broken down in the United States, because the number of major photos that hit theaters have dropped since the pandemic and consumers have moved their vision habits to streaming platforms to look at home.

US BOX Office Gross completed a little less than $ 12 billion in 2018 before NoseDiving at just over $ 2 billion in 2020, when many theaters were closed due to COVVID. Although the theaters have rebounded, the number of versions is about half of what it was in 2019, and the total inner box office has not overshadowed $ 9 billion since.

Streaming networks largely belong to the Big Hollywood Studios, but in addition to Netflix has taken years to make a profit. Disney + has just achieved its first profit, just like Max, which shares CNN's property. Many other streamers have not yet made money.

But placing prices or other commercial obstacles on products made abroad may not facilitate business for Hollywood studios. Many American films and programs are shot on site outside the United States. In addition to fiscal reductions, many members of foreign staff require cheaper remuneration, making certain films more economically viable to produce.

Trump has castigated non-tariff trade barriers that other countries are placed in the United States, but so far has limited reprisals of the Americas at traditional goods on goods. Trump imposed a universal tariff of 10% on most of the goods to come in the United States and set up, then delayed even greater reciprocal rates on dozens of other nations. He also placed 25% of steel, aluminum, automobiles, automotive parts and certain goods from Canada and Mexico. And he put a massive rate of 145% on imports from Canada.

But none of these prices are on services. The prices on film production if they arrive could be the first.

