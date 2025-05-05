



May 05, 2025 12:52 Twenty-six people, mainly tourists, were killed by terrorists in a meadow in the city of Jammu-et-Cachemire on April 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the defense secretary on Monday, Rajesh Kumar Singh, in the midst of tensions with Pakistan for Pahalgam's terrorist attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Twenty-six people, mainly tourists, were killed by terrorists in a meadow in the city of Jammu-et-Cachemire on April 22. India has promised to track down the authors of the attack. India has taken several punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Industry Water Treaty, the suspension of visa services and the prohibition of Pakistani aircraft and ships. India also expelled Pakistani nationals after canceling their visas. Bragie by India's aggressive position against terrorism, Islamabad expressed his apprehensions that a military strike from New Delhi is imminent. Prime Minister Modi has held several high -level meetings with senior government officials and military leaders since April 22. Last month, Prime Minister Modi declared during a key security meeting that the armed forces have complete operational freedom to determine the mode, targets and calendar of the India response to Pahalgam terrorist. It is our national resolution to bring a crushing blow to terrorism … They have a complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and calendar of our response, Modi told government sources. Earlier, reacting to the attack, the Prime Minister modified promised to find the terrorists responsible for the attack, claiming that their punishment would be beyond their imagination. See less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/amid-pahalgam-tension-defence-secretary-meets-pm-modi-101746429694224.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos